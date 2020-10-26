expand
October 26, 2020

Dorothy M. Schoppe

Published 2:22 pm Monday, October 26, 2020

Dorothy Schoppe – affectionately known as “Aunt Dotsy” – sadly left us Aug. 27, 2020, joining her parents and all her siblings.

A beloved daughter, aunt and friend, she had a passion for travel, the “Fighting Irish” of Notre Dame, family and friends.

She leaves all who knew her with many happy memories.

Born in Nada, Texas, and reared in Port Arthur, Dorothy was the sixth of Thomas and Etta Schoppe’s seven children.

Devoted to her faith, she attended St. James Catholic School and High School and recently celebrated 40 years as a parishioner of Immaculate Conception in Groves.

Dorothy was an avid traveler, spending many happy vacations with family living in northern California and taking tours to Hawaii, Europe and New England.

She was especially fond of road trips to enjoy good food and “light” gambling.

She enjoyed her season tickets to Memorial Titans and Nederland Bulldogs football games and attending plays and concerts at Lamar University.

And no fall Saturday was complete without cheering for Notre Dame on the gridiron.

Aunt Dotsy leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, grand- and great-nieces and nephews, cousins and her angel caregivers led by Sarah Gipson with Dennis Gipson, Maria Menn, Rosie Kittle and Jamie Menn.

A graveside service at Calvary Catholic Cemetery to be  held Oct. 24, 2020.

Remembrance masses will be held at Immaculate Conception during November and December.

