expand
Ad Spot

October 26, 2020

Gas demand continues its slow drop; see where Texas prices stand

By PA News

Published 6:24 am Monday, October 26, 2020

Gas price trends continue to be typical for this time of year, easing slightly in most places as demand continues its slow seasonal drop.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said there is potential enhancement from the recent surge in new coronavirus cases.

Texas gas prices are unchanged  in the past week, averaging $1.85/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 13,114 stations.

Gas prices in Texas are 1.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
“More stations are falling back under $2 per gallon, in fact the highest amount of stations since May are now under that level, and I do believe that trend will continue at least for now as improvement in the coronavirus situation remains elusive,” De Haan said.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.47/g today while the most expensive is $2.69/g, a difference of $1.22/g.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.47/g while the highest is $2.69/g, a difference of $1.22/g.

“There may be minor disruption in price and localized supply challenges as Tropical Storm Zeta again takes aim for the Gulf Coast, but like we’ve seen with Laura, Sally and Delta, these issues have been very minor compared to a normal year due to the reduction in our gasoline appetite,” De Haan said.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged  in the last week, averaging $2.14/g today.

The national average is down 4.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 45.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Texas and the national average going back ten years:
October 26, 2019: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)
October 26, 2018: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)
October 26, 2017: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.45/g)
October 26, 2016: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
October 26, 2015: $1.94/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)
October 26, 2014: $2.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g)
October 26, 2013: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)
October 26, 2012: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.57/g)
October 26, 2011: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.43/g)
October 26, 2010: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

• Midland Odessa – $1.98/g, up 1.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.96/g.
• San Antonio – $1.77/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.80/g.
• Austin – $1.80/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $1.83/g.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

10 a.m. MONDAY UPDATE: Zeta expected to threaten as hurricane when it hits coast

7 am STORM UPDATE: Tropical Storm Zeta expected to strengthen

Gas demand continues its slow drop; see where Texas prices stand

5 pm STORM UPDATE: Weather officials explain why potential hurricane’s tract is unpredictable

Local

10 a.m. MONDAY UPDATE: Zeta expected to threaten as hurricane when it hits coast

Local

7 am STORM UPDATE: Tropical Storm Zeta expected to strengthen

Local

Gas demand continues its slow drop; see where Texas prices stand

Local

5 pm STORM UPDATE: Weather officials explain why potential hurricane’s tract is unpredictable

Local

Women, young girls in Port Arthur asked to be on look out for Dodge truck, police say

Local

11 a.m. SUNDAY UPDATE: Hurricane expected to form, weaken as it approaches coast

Local

8 a.m. STORM UPDATE: Zeta expected to become a hurricane Monday

Local

Port Arthur, Port Neches men arrested in anti-human trafficking operation targeting sex buyers

Local

Tropical Depression has formed, see when hurricane upgrade is expected

Beaumont

Grand jury hands down Jefferson County indictments for assault, drugs, firearms cases

Local

Wade Phillips helps PNG coaches celebrate Bum Phillips Bowl victory

Local

UPDATED: Tropical Depression 28 has formed in northwest Caribbean

Groves

Groves Pecan Queen strives for best, ready for responsibility of second year

Groves

Coconut-pecan-caramel filling makes for a Groves-style celebration

Groves

Sense of community goes on despite loss of 2020 Groves Pecan Festival

Local

Port Arthur man indicted for beating his grandfather, 78

Local

“Big opportunity” – Family tradition leads to Sierra Wiltz winning title of cavOILcade Queen

Local

Wild knife & crowbar fight between 3 women leads to arrests, indictments

Groves

Festival cancelation means year without scholarships

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 14-20

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 12-18

Local

Rotary Club of Port Arthur donates toward Thanksgiving Food Baskets

Local

TASFR announces $10,000 grant from USDA Forest Service

High School Sports

Titans now 5-0 following second-half surge against Tornadoes