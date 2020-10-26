expand
October 26, 2020

Jarvis Yarnell Cutten

Groves man arrested Monday for murder, victim found strangled

By Mary Meaux

Published 3:32 pm Monday, October 26, 2020

A 33-year-old man is dead and a 43-year-old man is behind bars for his strangulation murder.

Groves officers responded to a 911 call at Amber Park Apartments, 5401 Gulfway Drive at 3:32 a.m. Monday in reference to an unresponsive assault victim.

The victim, of Groves, was taken to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, where he was pronounced dead, City Marshal Norman Reynolds Jr. said.

Investigators responded to the scene and interviewed multiple witnesses. Based on the information from the interviews, investigators were able to make an arrest of one suspect at the scene.

The 43-year-old male, identified as Jarvis Yarnell Cutten, was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, where he was booked for murder, a first-degree felony.

Reynolds said police believe strangulation was the cause of death of the victim.

The death occurred at the alleged suspect’s apartment and the two had been watching football all day, though police are not sure what caused the altercation between them.

The name of the victim was not released as of Monday afternoon.

According to police, additional arrests are not anticipated.

The last homicide in the city of Groves occurred in 2014, authorities said.

