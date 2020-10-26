Idell Johnson, 93, of Groves passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home in Katy, Texas.

She was born on December 26, 1926 in Turkey Creek, Louisiana to her parents, Nathan Deville and Eula Ardoin DeVille.

Idell was a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in 1943.

She was a longtime resident of Port Arthur before moving back to her home town of Turkey Creek Louisiana following the retirement of her late husband, following his death she moved to Groves for the last 23 years.

Idell was a devoted homemaker in raising her four sons along with her husband, Douglas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Douglas Johnson and her son, Nathan “N. L.” Johnson.

Idell is survived by her three sons, Tim Johnson and his wife, Laura of Groves; Benny Johnson and his wife, Terry of Beaumont; Kevin

Johnson and his wife, Renee of Katy, her thirteen grandchildren, Kimberly, Aaron, Jason, Danny, Melissa, Tommy, Suzette, Justin, Misty,

Clint, Charlsye, Douglas and Kelsey, seventeen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her sister, Audrey Hebert of Groves along with several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 9:00 AM till 10:00 AM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Service to honor Idell’s life will be at 10:00 AM Monday in the Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson.

Graveside service will be at 3:00 PM Monday at Turkey Creek Cemetery in Turkey Creek, Louisiana.

Due to the Covid 19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors are required to wear face mask or covering and practice social distancing as mandated by state and county officials.