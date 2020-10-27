expand
October 27, 2020

4 COVID deaths reported Monday, Tuesday for residents in Mid-County & PA

By PA News

Published 3:05 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020

The City of Port Arthur Health Department reported two COVID-19 related deaths in residents of Port Arthur on Tuesday afternoon.

One individual is a White female between 90 and 95 years old, who was reported as having underlying health conditions.

The other individual is a Hispanic male between 80 and 85 years old.

It is undetermined whether this individual had underlying health conditions.

The health department has reported 38 COVID-related deaths for Port Arthur residents since the beginning of this pandemic.

On Monday, Health officials announced two deaths of local residents tied to COVID-19, indicating both were Mid-County residents.

The City of Port Arthur Health Department said these include a White female between 85 and 90 years old who resided in Groves and a White male between 85 and 90 years old who resided in Port Neches.

It has been reported that both individuals had underlying health conditions.

The health department has reported totals of four COVID-19 related deaths for Groves; and three for Port Neches.

Port Arthur and Mid-County Fatality report:

  • April 6: Port Arthur White male, aged 45-50, had underlying conditions.
  • April 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • April 21: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • April 21: Nederland White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
  • May 3: Port Arthur White male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • June 5: Port Arthur African American female, aged 80-85, underlying conditions not known.
  • June 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 60-65, underlying conditions not known.
  • July 3: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, underlying conditions not known.
  • July 9: Nederland White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • July 14: Port Arthur African American female, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions.
  • July 15: Nederland White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
  • July 17: Nederland White female, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
  • July 20: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
  • July 21: Port Arthur African American male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
  • July 27: Port Arthur African American female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • July 28: Port Neches White female, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
  • July 29: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
  • July 29: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 5: Port Arthur White female, aged 80-84, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 10: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 10: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 11: Port Arthur White female, aged 40-45.
  • Aug. 11: Port Arthur African American male, aged 55-60.
  • Aug. 11: Nederland White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 14: Nederland White male, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 14: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 18: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95.
  • Aug. 18: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 18: Port Arthur White male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 31: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85, had underlying conditions.
  • Aug. 31: Nederland White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions.
  • Sept. 4: Port Arthur African American male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions.
  • Sept. 8: Nederland White male, aged 55-60, had underlying conditions.
  • Sept. 9: Nederland White male, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions.
  • Sept. 22: Groves White male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions.
  • Sept. 29: Port Arthur White male, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions
  • Sept. 29: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions
  • Oct. 6: Port Arthur African American male, aged 75-80, had underlying conditions
  • Oct. 6: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 40-45
  • Oct. 7: Port Neches White female, aged 60-65, had underlying conditions
  • Oct. 7: Groves White male, aged 70-75, had underlying conditions
  • Oct. 7: Nederland Hispanic female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions
  • Oct. 7: Nederland White male, aged 50-55, had underlying conditions
  • Oct. 9: Port Arthur White female, aged 65-70, had underlying conditions
  • Oct. 15: Port Arthur African American female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions
  • Oct. 16: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 65-70 years old, had underlying conditions
  • Oct. 20: Port Arthur Asian male, aged 60-65 years old, had underlying conditions
  • Oct. 22: Nederland White male, aged 80-85 years old, had underlying conditions
  • Oct. 26: Groves White female, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions
  • Oct. 26: Port Neches White male, aged 85-90, had underlying conditions
  • Oct. 27: Port Arthur White female, aged 90-95, had underlying conditions
  • Oct. 27: Port Arthur Hispanic male, aged 80-85

