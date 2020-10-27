expand
October 27, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 27, 2020

By PA News

Published 3:50 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Lee Terro, 87, of Port Neches, Texas died Saturday, October 24, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

James O. Byrd, 87, of Kemah, Texas (formerly of Port Neches, Texas) died Saturday, October 24, 2020. Services pending with Levingston
Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Constance “Connie” Lanclos, 90, of Port Arthur, Texas died Sunday, October 25, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home –
Groves.

Mary Kathryn Kringel Mitchell, 58, of Humble, Texas died Saturday, October 24, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home –
Groves.

Esther Grissom, 96, of Fannett, Texas died Monday, October 26, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Billie Joy Crochet, 94, of Call, Texas died Monday, October 26, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Jack Dorsey 88, of Port Arthur, Texas died Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Martin R. Rodriguez, 84, of Port Arthur passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Medical Center of Southeast Texas, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

