expand
Ad Spot

October 27, 2020

Kenneth Luke Borel

Kenneth Luke Borel

By PA News

Published 3:43 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Kenneth Luke Borel, 74, of Sulphur passed away peacefully Saturday, October 24, 2020.

A Port Arthur native, he has resided is Sulphur for 22 years and was member of Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church.

Kenneth was a proud Untied States Air Force Veteran.

He retired from Air Liquide after 35 years of service.

He enjoyed fishing hunting and camping and loved being out on his sailboat.

He will be remembered for his very heart, but also not holding back when he had something to say.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Lois Borel; son, Raymond James Borel and friend, Samantha Elaine of Carlyss; daughter,
Isabelle Marie Borel Wallace and husband, Billy of Ragley; and grandchildren Sarah Denise Wallace and Jacob Wallace.

Honoring Kenneth’s wishes, no services will be held.

Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson & Robison Funeral Home.

Words of comfort and memories may be shared at www.robisonfuneralhome.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

7 pm TUESDAY UPDATE: Zeta’s turn toward the north is expected tonight

DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 27, 2020

Robert “Gene” Dammon

Lee Calvin Terro

Local

7 pm TUESDAY UPDATE: Zeta’s turn toward the north is expected tonight

Local

4 COVID deaths reported Monday, Tuesday for residents in Mid-County & PA

Local

1 pm TUESDAY UPDATE: Zeta’s turn toward the north expected Tuesday night

Groves

Police release victim’s name, bond information following Groves killing

Local

7 am TUESDAY UPDATE: Zeta moving toward northwest at near 14 mph

High School Sports

Bulldogs defensive lineman Jacob Kotz takes “old-school” style literally

Groves

Groves council to measure decibel levels at Methodist church; complainant explains his concerns

Local

Port Arthur EDC “moving forward” in renovations to former News facility

Local

See what’s scheduled this week for Halloween family fun

Local

‘Get in the Pink’ becomes drive-thru luncheon at Philpott Toyota on Thursday

Local

PHOTOS — Bum Phillips Bowl trophy getting ready for latest stop

Local

4 pm MONDAY UPDATE: Tropical storm wind impacts not forecasted for SETX

Local

3 boaters rescued from capsized vessel near Sabine Pass

Local

Local woman shares details of scary encounter with suspicious men, vehicles following her

Groves

UPDATE: Groves man arrested Monday for murder, victim found strangled

Groves

Health officials: 2 Mid-County residents lose battles with COVID-19

Local

10 a.m. MONDAY UPDATE: Zeta expected to threaten as hurricane when it hits coast

Local

7 am STORM UPDATE: Tropical Storm Zeta expected to strengthen

Local

Gas demand continues its slow drop; see where Texas prices stand

Local

5 pm STORM UPDATE: Weather officials explain why potential hurricane’s tract is unpredictable

Local

Women, young girls in Port Arthur asked to be on look out for Dodge truck, police say

Local

11 a.m. SUNDAY UPDATE: Hurricane expected to form, weaken as it approaches coast

Local

8 a.m. STORM UPDATE: Zeta expected to become a hurricane Monday

Local

Port Arthur, Port Neches men arrested in anti-human trafficking operation targeting sex buyers