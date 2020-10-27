expand
Ad Spot

October 27, 2020

Lee Calvin Terro

By PA News

Published 3:44 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Lee Calvin Terro, 87, of Port Neches, Texas passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont.

He was born July 10, 1933 in Morse, Louisiana to Nolance Terro and Edna Thibodeaux Terro.

Lee had lived in Port Neches for over 60 years and was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

He was retired as a Sub Station Supervisor with Entergy.

Lee proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

A visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary service to begin at 6:30 p.m.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches with Reverend Shane
Baxter officiating.

Lee is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mae Terro of Port Neches, three daughters, Dana Griffin of Lumberton, Karen Patterson and husband Loyd of Port Neches, and Jodie Bartley and husband Jimmy of Lumberton, sister, Lou Guidry and husband Wes of Vinton, LA, and nine
grandchildren, Brittany Castillo, Derek Smith and wife Ashley, Lainey Griffin, Chase Griffin and wife Brooke, J.J. Bartley, Jesse Bartley, Steven Griffin, Christopher Patterson and wife Helen, and Phillip Patterson and wife Paige, and five great grandchildren.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

7 pm TUESDAY UPDATE: Zeta’s turn toward the north is expected tonight

DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 27, 2020

Robert “Gene” Dammon

Lee Calvin Terro

Local

7 pm TUESDAY UPDATE: Zeta’s turn toward the north is expected tonight

Local

4 COVID deaths reported Monday, Tuesday for residents in Mid-County & PA

Local

1 pm TUESDAY UPDATE: Zeta’s turn toward the north expected Tuesday night

Groves

Police release victim’s name, bond information following Groves killing

Local

7 am TUESDAY UPDATE: Zeta moving toward northwest at near 14 mph

High School Sports

Bulldogs defensive lineman Jacob Kotz takes “old-school” style literally

Groves

Groves council to measure decibel levels at Methodist church; complainant explains his concerns

Local

Port Arthur EDC “moving forward” in renovations to former News facility

Local

See what’s scheduled this week for Halloween family fun

Local

‘Get in the Pink’ becomes drive-thru luncheon at Philpott Toyota on Thursday

Local

PHOTOS — Bum Phillips Bowl trophy getting ready for latest stop

Local

4 pm MONDAY UPDATE: Tropical storm wind impacts not forecasted for SETX

Local

3 boaters rescued from capsized vessel near Sabine Pass

Local

Local woman shares details of scary encounter with suspicious men, vehicles following her

Groves

UPDATE: Groves man arrested Monday for murder, victim found strangled

Groves

Health officials: 2 Mid-County residents lose battles with COVID-19

Local

10 a.m. MONDAY UPDATE: Zeta expected to threaten as hurricane when it hits coast

Local

7 am STORM UPDATE: Tropical Storm Zeta expected to strengthen

Local

Gas demand continues its slow drop; see where Texas prices stand

Local

5 pm STORM UPDATE: Weather officials explain why potential hurricane’s tract is unpredictable

Local

Women, young girls in Port Arthur asked to be on look out for Dodge truck, police say

Local

11 a.m. SUNDAY UPDATE: Hurricane expected to form, weaken as it approaches coast

Local

8 a.m. STORM UPDATE: Zeta expected to become a hurricane Monday

Local

Port Arthur, Port Neches men arrested in anti-human trafficking operation targeting sex buyers