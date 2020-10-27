Lee Calvin Terro, 87, of Port Neches, Texas passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont.

He was born July 10, 1933 in Morse, Louisiana to Nolance Terro and Edna Thibodeaux Terro.

Lee had lived in Port Neches for over 60 years and was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

He was retired as a Sub Station Supervisor with Entergy.

Lee proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.

A visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary service to begin at 6:30 p.m.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 30, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches with Reverend Shane

Baxter officiating.

Lee is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mae Terro of Port Neches, three daughters, Dana Griffin of Lumberton, Karen Patterson and husband Loyd of Port Neches, and Jodie Bartley and husband Jimmy of Lumberton, sister, Lou Guidry and husband Wes of Vinton, LA, and nine

grandchildren, Brittany Castillo, Derek Smith and wife Ashley, Lainey Griffin, Chase Griffin and wife Brooke, J.J. Bartley, Jesse Bartley, Steven Griffin, Christopher Patterson and wife Helen, and Phillip Patterson and wife Paige, and five great grandchildren.