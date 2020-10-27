expand
Ad Spot

October 27, 2020

Jarvis Yarnell Cutten

Police release victim’s name, bond information following Groves killing

By Mary Meaux

Published 11:19 am Tuesday, October 27, 2020

GROVES — Groves Police have identified the man who was killed in the early morning hours on Monday as Melvin Dewayne Simon, 33, of Groves.

Groves Police arrested Jarvis Yarnell Cutten, 43, the same day for the suspected strangulation murder. Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 2 Ben Collins Sr. set bond at $1 million, according to information from the Groves Police Department.

Groves officers responded to a 911 call at Amber Park Apartments, 5401 Gulfway Drive, at 3:32 a.m. Monday in reference to an unresponsive assault victim.

The victim was taken to The Medical Center of Southeast Texas, where he was pronounced dead, City Marshal Norman Reynolds Jr. said.

Investigators responded to the scene and interviewed multiple witnesses. Based on the information from the interviews, police were able to make an arrest.

The suspect, Cutten, was taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, where he was booked for murder, a first-degree felony.

Reynolds said police believe strangulation was the cause of death.

The death occurred at the alleged suspect’s apartment, police said the two men had been watching football all day, though police are not sure what caused the altercation.

According to police, additional arrests are not anticipated.

The last homicide in the city of Groves occurred in 2014, authorities said.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Police release victim’s name, bond information following Groves killing

7 am TUESDAY UPDATE: Zeta moving toward northwest at near 14 mph

Groves council to measure decibel levels at Methodist church; complainant explains his concerns

Port Arthur EDC “moving forward” in renovations to former News facility

Groves

Police release victim’s name, bond information following Groves killing

Local

7 am TUESDAY UPDATE: Zeta moving toward northwest at near 14 mph

Groves

Groves council to measure decibel levels at Methodist church; complainant explains his concerns

Local

Port Arthur EDC “moving forward” in renovations to former News facility

Local

See what’s scheduled this week for Halloween family fun

Local

‘Get in the Pink’ becomes drive-thru luncheon at Philpott Toyota on Thursday

Local

PHOTOS — Bum Phillips Bowl trophy getting ready for latest stop

Local

4 pm MONDAY UPDATE: Tropical storm wind impacts not forecasted for SETX

Local

3 boaters rescued from capsized vessel near Sabine Pass

Local

Local woman shares details of scary encounter with suspicious men, vehicles following her

Groves

UPDATE: Groves man arrested Monday for murder, victim found strangled

Groves

Health officials: 2 Mid-County residents lose battles with COVID-19

Local

10 a.m. MONDAY UPDATE: Zeta expected to threaten as hurricane when it hits coast

Local

7 am STORM UPDATE: Tropical Storm Zeta expected to strengthen

Local

Gas demand continues its slow drop; see where Texas prices stand

Local

5 pm STORM UPDATE: Weather officials explain why potential hurricane’s tract is unpredictable

Local

Women, young girls in Port Arthur asked to be on look out for Dodge truck, police say

Local

11 a.m. SUNDAY UPDATE: Hurricane expected to form, weaken as it approaches coast

Local

8 a.m. STORM UPDATE: Zeta expected to become a hurricane Monday

Local

Port Arthur, Port Neches men arrested in anti-human trafficking operation targeting sex buyers

Local

Tropical Depression has formed, see when hurricane upgrade is expected

Beaumont

Grand jury hands down Jefferson County indictments for assault, drugs, firearms cases

Local

Wade Phillips helps PNG coaches celebrate Bum Phillips Bowl victory

Local

UPDATED: Tropical Depression 28 has formed in northwest Caribbean