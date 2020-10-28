expand
Ad Spot

October 28, 2020

4 am WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Hurricane Zeta intensifies overnight

By PA News

Published 4:39 am Wednesday, October 28, 2020

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Zeta intensified a bit quicker than anticipated overnight and maximum sustained winds are now near 85 MPH.

As of 4 a.m. Wednesday, some additional strengthening was possible through the morning before the system makes landfall Wednesday evening across southeast Louisiana.

Based on the current forecast track, impacts across Southeast Texas are expected to scattered showers and breezy winds.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

4 am WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Hurricane Zeta intensifies overnight

Jefferson County reaches “Red” level for COVID-19. County, health leaders explain what that means.

Officials make COVID call on Nederland’s Annual Lighted Christmas Parade

Nederland man enters plea in fatal crash; judge’s decision & punishment phase loom

Local

4 am WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Hurricane Zeta intensifies overnight

Local

Jefferson County reaches “Red” level for COVID-19. County, health leaders explain what that means.

Local

Officials make COVID call on Nederland’s Annual Lighted Christmas Parade

Local

Nederland man enters plea in fatal crash; judge’s decision & punishment phase loom

Local

PHOTOS — The Avenue Coffee and Café offers fresh tastes, aromas

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 19-25

High School Sports

PNG receiver Brady Nail’s big game against rival comes as no surprise to his quarterback

Local

7 pm TUESDAY UPDATE: Zeta’s turn toward the north is expected tonight

Local

4 COVID deaths reported Monday, Tuesday for residents in Mid-County & PA

Local

1 pm TUESDAY UPDATE: Zeta’s turn toward the north expected Tuesday night

Groves

Police release victim’s name, bond information following Groves killing

Local

7 am TUESDAY UPDATE: Zeta moving toward northwest at near 14 mph

High School Sports

Bulldogs defensive lineman Jacob Kotz takes “old-school” style literally

Groves

Groves council to measure decibel levels at Methodist church; complainant explains his concerns

Local

Port Arthur EDC “moving forward” in renovations to former News facility

Local

See what’s scheduled this week for Halloween family fun

Local

‘Get in the Pink’ becomes drive-thru luncheon at Philpott Toyota on Thursday

Local

PHOTOS — Bum Phillips Bowl trophy getting ready for latest stop

Local

4 pm MONDAY UPDATE: Tropical storm wind impacts not forecasted for SETX

Local

3 boaters rescued from capsized vessel near Sabine Pass

Local

Local woman shares details of scary encounter with suspicious men, vehicles following her

Groves

UPDATE: Groves man arrested Monday for murder, victim found strangled

Groves

Health officials: 2 Mid-County residents lose battles with COVID-19

Local

10 a.m. MONDAY UPDATE: Zeta expected to threaten as hurricane when it hits coast