expand
Ad Spot

October 28, 2020

Grandchampt, Patrick

Nederland man enters plea in fatal crash; judge’s decision & punishment phase loom

By PA News

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, October 28, 2020

A Nederland man charged with a 2017 crash that killed a Kirbyville woman has entered a plea agreement for 10 years adjudicated probation and a $1,000 fine in the 252nd District Court.

Patrick Gordon Grandchampt entered the plea earlier this week. A court coordinator said the punishment phase is set for Dec. 7, at which time Judge Raquel West could accept the plea or hand down a different punishment.

The 37-year-old victim, Brandi Milliner, described by some as a Good Samaritan, had stopped in the 4600 block of Eastex Freeway in Beaumont after a Ford Focus had crashed. KBMT-TV stated other drivers had stopped to check on the driver but had since fled the area.

That’s when police say Grandchampt struck Milliner on May 13, 2017, in a Ford F-150.

She died at a hospital.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Jefferson County reaches “Red” level for COVID-19. County, health leaders explain what that means.

Officials make COVID call on Nederland’s Annual Lighted Christmas Parade

Nederland man enters plea in fatal crash; judge’s decision & punishment phase loom

PHOTOS — The Avenue Coffee and Café offers fresh tastes, aromas

Local

Jefferson County reaches “Red” level for COVID-19. County, health leaders explain what that means.

Local

Officials make COVID call on Nederland’s Annual Lighted Christmas Parade

Local

Nederland man enters plea in fatal crash; judge’s decision & punishment phase loom

Local

PHOTOS — The Avenue Coffee and Café offers fresh tastes, aromas

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 19-25

High School Sports

PNG receiver Brady Nail’s big game against rival comes as no surprise to his quarterback

Local

7 pm TUESDAY UPDATE: Zeta’s turn toward the north is expected tonight

Local

4 COVID deaths reported Monday, Tuesday for residents in Mid-County & PA

Local

1 pm TUESDAY UPDATE: Zeta’s turn toward the north expected Tuesday night

Groves

Police release victim’s name, bond information following Groves killing

Local

7 am TUESDAY UPDATE: Zeta moving toward northwest at near 14 mph

High School Sports

Bulldogs defensive lineman Jacob Kotz takes “old-school” style literally

Groves

Groves council to measure decibel levels at Methodist church; complainant explains his concerns

Local

Port Arthur EDC “moving forward” in renovations to former News facility

Local

See what’s scheduled this week for Halloween family fun

Local

‘Get in the Pink’ becomes drive-thru luncheon at Philpott Toyota on Thursday

Local

PHOTOS — Bum Phillips Bowl trophy getting ready for latest stop

Local

4 pm MONDAY UPDATE: Tropical storm wind impacts not forecasted for SETX

Local

3 boaters rescued from capsized vessel near Sabine Pass

Local

Local woman shares details of scary encounter with suspicious men, vehicles following her

Groves

UPDATE: Groves man arrested Monday for murder, victim found strangled

Groves

Health officials: 2 Mid-County residents lose battles with COVID-19

Local

10 a.m. MONDAY UPDATE: Zeta expected to threaten as hurricane when it hits coast

Local

7 am STORM UPDATE: Tropical Storm Zeta expected to strengthen