expand
Ad Spot

October 28, 2020

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 19-25

By PA News

Published 12:15 am Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Nederland Police made the following arrests between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25:

  • Regina Overstreet, 47, warrant other agency
  • Charles Moses, 28, warrant other agency
  • Charles Nichols, 68, warrant other agency
  • Daniel Young Sr., 55, Nederland warrants
  • Breana Hensley, 25, warrant other agency
  • Giovani Rosado, 45, Nederland warrants
  • Carly Porter, 24, Nederland warrant and warrant for other agency
  • John Cole, 41, driving while intoxicated (blood alcohol content greater than 0.15)
  • David Drouche, 47, driving while intoxicated
  • Rudolfo Martinez, 49, public intoxication
  • James Eckler, 57, public intoxication
  • Brenden Jones, 20, warrant other agency

Nederland Police responded to the following calls between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25:

Oct. 19

  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of 27th Street.
  • Illegal dumping was reported in the 1400 block of North 12th Street.
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family was reported in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
  • Terroristic threat of family/household -family violence was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue G.
  • A person was taken into custody into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of South 27th Street.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 4200 block of Shelly Drive.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 20

  • Telephone harassment was reported in the 400 block of Carriage Lane.
  • Assault caused bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 22nd Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.
  • Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue G.
  • Theft was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2500 block of Canal.
  • A city code violation was reported in the 2500 block of Canal.

Oct. 21

  • An information report was made in the 1200 block of North 17th Street.
  • Assault family violence was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Oct. 22

  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of North Memorial.
  • Terroristic threat of family/household-family violence was reported n the 1300 block of Avenue H.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Avenue H.

Oct. 23

  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2300 block of Montaigne.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69.
  • Deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported in the 1500 block of Avenue K.
  • Found property was reported in the 200 block of North 21st Street.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of South 17th Street.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 24

  • Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 800 block of North 12th Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated (blood alcohol content greater than 0.15) in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 25

  • Theft was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2700 block of Avenue H.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 8300 block of Lake Placid.
  • Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 100 block of South Third Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2000 block of Avenue E.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 200 block of Memorial.
  • A person was arrested for public intoxication in the 100 block of North U.S. 69.
  • A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1600 block of Nederland Avenue.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Jefferson County reaches “Red” level for COVID-19. County, health leaders explain what that means.

Officials make COVID call on Nederland’s Annual Lighted Christmas Parade

Nederland man enters plea in fatal crash; judge’s decision & punishment phase loom

PHOTOS — The Avenue Coffee and Café offers fresh tastes, aromas

Local

Jefferson County reaches “Red” level for COVID-19. County, health leaders explain what that means.

Local

Officials make COVID call on Nederland’s Annual Lighted Christmas Parade

Local

Nederland man enters plea in fatal crash; judge’s decision & punishment phase loom

Local

PHOTOS — The Avenue Coffee and Café offers fresh tastes, aromas

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 19-25

High School Sports

PNG receiver Brady Nail’s big game against rival comes as no surprise to his quarterback

Local

7 pm TUESDAY UPDATE: Zeta’s turn toward the north is expected tonight

Local

4 COVID deaths reported Monday, Tuesday for residents in Mid-County & PA

Local

1 pm TUESDAY UPDATE: Zeta’s turn toward the north expected Tuesday night

Groves

Police release victim’s name, bond information following Groves killing

Local

7 am TUESDAY UPDATE: Zeta moving toward northwest at near 14 mph

High School Sports

Bulldogs defensive lineman Jacob Kotz takes “old-school” style literally

Groves

Groves council to measure decibel levels at Methodist church; complainant explains his concerns

Local

Port Arthur EDC “moving forward” in renovations to former News facility

Local

See what’s scheduled this week for Halloween family fun

Local

‘Get in the Pink’ becomes drive-thru luncheon at Philpott Toyota on Thursday

Local

PHOTOS — Bum Phillips Bowl trophy getting ready for latest stop

Local

4 pm MONDAY UPDATE: Tropical storm wind impacts not forecasted for SETX

Local

3 boaters rescued from capsized vessel near Sabine Pass

Local

Local woman shares details of scary encounter with suspicious men, vehicles following her

Groves

UPDATE: Groves man arrested Monday for murder, victim found strangled

Groves

Health officials: 2 Mid-County residents lose battles with COVID-19

Local

10 a.m. MONDAY UPDATE: Zeta expected to threaten as hurricane when it hits coast

Local

7 am STORM UPDATE: Tropical Storm Zeta expected to strengthen