Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 19-25

Nederland Police made the following arrests between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25:

Regina Overstreet, 47, warrant other agency

Charles Moses, 28, warrant other agency

Charles Nichols, 68, warrant other agency

Daniel Young Sr., 55, Nederland warrants

Breana Hensley, 25, warrant other agency

Giovani Rosado, 45, Nederland warrants

Carly Porter, 24, Nederland warrant and warrant for other agency

John Cole, 41, driving while intoxicated (blood alcohol content greater than 0.15)

David Drouche, 47, driving while intoxicated

Rudolfo Martinez, 49, public intoxication

James Eckler, 57, public intoxication

Brenden Jones, 20, warrant other agency

Nederland Police responded to the following calls between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25:

Oct. 19

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of 27 th Street.

Street. Illegal dumping was reported in the 1400 block of North 12 th Street.

Street. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family was reported in the 400 block of North 10 th Street.

Street. Terroristic threat of family/household -family violence was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue G.

A person was taken into custody into custody on a mental commitment in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. Criminal mischief was reported in the 1500 block of South 27 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 4200 block of Shelly Drive.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1700 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 20

Telephone harassment was reported in the 400 block of Carriage Lane.

Assault caused bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 300 block of North 22 nd Street.

Street. Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 100 block of South Twin City Highway.

Unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate visual material was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue G.

Theft was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 2500 block of Canal.

A city code violation was reported in the 2500 block of Canal.

Oct. 21

An information report was made in the 1200 block of North 17 th Street.

Street. Assault family violence was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.

Oct. 22

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 200 block of North Memorial.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of North Memorial.

Terroristic threat of family/household-family violence was reported n the 1300 block of Avenue H.

A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 200 block of Hill Terrace.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1000 block of Avenue H.

Oct. 23

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2300 block of Montaigne.

Assault offensive touch-family violence was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 200 block of U.S. 69.

Deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported in the 1500 block of Avenue K.

Found property was reported in the 200 block of North 21 st Street.

Street. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 600 block of South 17 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 24

Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrants in the 800 block of North 12 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated (blood alcohol content greater than 0.15) in the 1000 block of Nederland Avenue.

Oct. 25