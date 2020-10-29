expand
October 29, 2020

The Domino’s location at 2448 Memorial Blvd. in Port Arthur provides contactless delivery and carryout, as well as Domino’s Carside Delivery service. (Stephen Hemelt/The News)

Domino’s looking to hire 100 across PA, Mid-County & Beaumont

By PA News

Domino’s franchise-owned locations are looking to hire approximately 100 new team members across 12 stores throughout Greater Beaumont-Port Arthur.

The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country, and this area is no different,” said Randy Brown, a Port Arthur-area Domino’s franchise owner. “The increased demand for deliveries has amplified the need for additional team members. Stores across the region are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

Domino’s stores throughout the area have implemented several cleanliness and sanitization precautions based on advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include wearing a mask at all times, and increasing the sanitation of all frequently touched surfaces.

“The health and safety of our team members and customers is our No. 1 priority,” said Brown. “We are committed to offering the safest service possible, and that includes providing contactless delivery and carryout, as well as Domino’s Carside Delivery to those who prefer it.”

Domino’s stores want to make sure they’re not only providing food to people, but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work.

“Our hearts go out to those who have lost their jobs or face reduced hours due to the pandemic,” said Brown. “If recent closures of other pizza restaurants in the area have left you without a delivery job, we would love the chance to interview you. Domino’s is a great place to work and our stores provide a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance.

“Whether you’re looking for flexible hours, a part-time job a few days a week or a new career, this is the place to be.”

Those who are interested in applying should visit jobs.dominos.com.

