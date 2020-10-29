Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Oct. 19-25

The following individuals were arrested by Port Neches Police between Oct. 19 to Oct. 25:

Sasha Block, 30, driving while intoxicated

Alta Sweeney, 71, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police responded to the following calls between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25:

Oct. 19

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2400 block of Hampton.

Oct. 20

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2600 block of Nall.

Oct. 21

Criminal mischief was reported in the 700 block of Ridgewood

Criminal mischief was reported in the 2900 block of Nall.

Oct. 22

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2100 block of Fifth Street.

Oct. 23

No reports.

Oct. 24

No reports.

Oct. 25