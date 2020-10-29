expand
Ad Spot

October 29, 2020

Rev. Shelton Joseph Wiltz Sr.

Rev. Shelton Joseph Wiltz Sr.

By PA News

Published 5:12 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020

Rev. Shelton Joseph Wiltz Sr. of Port Arthur, TX passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020.

A native of St. Martinville, LA, he was a longtime resident of Port Arthur and a member of Antioch Baptist Church.

He retired as a pipefitter.

Shelton is survived by his devoted wife, Jamie Lawrence-Wiltz; two sons, Shelton Wiltz Jr. (Megan), Robert Wiltz; one daughter Regan
Wiltz; two grandchildren Sheltiana and Hayleigh Wiltz and one on the way (Jordyn); three sisters, Charlene Wiltz, Charlotte Antoine, Darlene Wiltz; two brothers, George and Joseph Pierre (Martha); special aunts Novella Nichols (Rev. James J. Nichols), Mary Alice
Guillory (Anthony); special uncle Franklin Wiltz (Elaine); mother in law, Bessie Berry Lawrence; brothers-in law and sisters-in law and a
host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, 501 W. Thomas Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with
visitation from 9 a.m. until service time. Dr. John Adolph will officiate.

Rev. Randy Vaughn, Pastor. Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Thomas C. Dunlop

Rev. Shelton Joseph Wiltz Sr.

Kaye Frances Tebo Baer

Jeff Reid “Jersey” Felder III

Local

Biden/Harris bus tour stops in Port Arthur

Local

City of Port Arthur corrects false flyer claiming shuttle bus travel to polls

High School Sports

Titans find extra time before short week

High School Sports

Nederland Bulldogs focus on not losing “same game twice”

Local

Area police & prosecutors battle expanding human trafficking, sex trade

Local

FAST TALK: Port Arthur leaders talk solutions to city speeding

Local

Nederland City Hall will be voting-only site on Election Day

Local

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Oct. 19-25

Local

Domino’s looking to hire 100 across PA, Mid-County & Beaumont

High School Sports

Lighthouse falls in championship game, wraps up season

Groves

PHOTOS: Sparkle & Co. gets into the spirit

Columns

MARY MEAUX: PAPD, others help local woman raising her 3 nieces

Local

PHOTOS: Costumed bowling strikes this week in Port Arthur

Local

Police arrest 3 Port Arthur men, ages 17 & 18, following Oct. 11 killing, car-jacking

High School Sports

PNG receiver Brady Nail’s big game against rival comes as no surprise to his quarterback

High School Sports

“Born with a football & a fishing pole in my hands” – meet Titans multi-threat Branden Chaney

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 19-25

Local

Jefferson County reaches “Red” for some COVID-19 categories. County, health leaders explain what that means.

Local

City makes COVID call on Nederland’s Annual Lighted Christmas Parade

Local

Nederland man enters plea in fatal crash; judge’s decision & punishment phase loom

Local

PHOTOS — The Avenue Coffee and Café offers fresh tastes, aromas

Local

7 am WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Zeta’s faster northward to north-northeastward motion expected

Local

7 pm TUESDAY UPDATE: Zeta’s turn toward the north is expected tonight

Local

4 COVID deaths reported Monday, Tuesday for residents in Mid-County & PA