expand
Ad Spot

October 30, 2020

PNG quarterback Blake Bost (6) chest-bumps tight end Daylon Bergeron (23) after scoring on a keeper in the second quarter against Dayton on Friday. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 10-30-20

6 touchdowns for No. 6: Bost has hand in each score to lead Indians past Broncos

By PA News

Published 10:54 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

PORT NECHES — Blake Bost threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more as the Port-Neches Groves Indians remained unbeaten in District 12-5A-Division II with an impressive 42-20 win over the Dayton Broncos to the delight of the partisan Homecoming Night crowd at The Reservation on Friday night.

PNG never trailed in the contest as the Indians improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the division.

The Indians scored on all four of their first-half possessions as the Broncos (0-5, 0-2) had no answer for Bost and Co. PNG had 243 yards over the first two quarters, and scored in rapier-like fashion all four times, with the longest drive lasting just 3:02.

Dejaunte “Dede” Conner of PNG breaks away from James Harris (88) and Zack Huntley (14) of Dayton for a long run near the end of the first quarter Friday in Port Neches. (I.C. Murrell/The News) 10-30-20

The Indians got things started early, needing just two plays and 51 seconds to go 18 yards after PNG’s Christian Sullivan picked off Dayton quarterback Blayne Denton. Bost hit Brady Nail with a 17-yard pass for the score. Tate Sandell added the first of six PATs, as the Indians led 7-0 with 9:51 remaining in the opening quarter.

Dayton held the ball for 7:41 on the ensuing possession, but the PNG defense rose to the occasion with a goal-line stand, throwing the Broncos for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the 1. The Indians then drove 96 yards in 2:34, capping the drive on a 3-yard TD run by Bost. The big play of the drive was a 63-yard pass from Bost to Dejaunte Conner.

The game changed when …

The PNG defense came up with a goal-line stand on the 1-yard line late in the first quarter when the score was still 7-0. The Indians then drove 96 yards on the ensuing possession to take a 14-0 lead.

Dayton, which had 238 yards of offense in the first two quarters, cut the PNG lead to 14-6 with 7:18 remaining in the first quarter when Denton connected with Ashton Garner for an 8-yard scoring pass. The Indians answered that TD with two more of their own as Bost hit Ryan Sosa with a 21-yard scoring pass before connecting with Lance Vaughn on a 9-yard scoring aerial.

PNG increased its lead to 42-7 in the third quarter as Bost threw a 21-yard TD pass to Grant Pearson before scoring on a 6-yard run. Dayton made the score respectable with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns, but the outcome was never in doubt.

The game ball goes to …

Bost, who threw for 274 yards and ran for 35 more. He also had a press breakup in the end zone on defense.

Other stats …

Lance Vaughn had 141 yards on 15 carries for PNG. Vaughn was especially strong in the second half, rushing 10 times for 108 yards.

Next up …

The Indians are at Barbers Hill to take on the Eagles in a district game at 7:30 p.m. Friday (Nov. 6).

— By Pat Murray, Special to The News

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Cunningham’s three TD passes key Nederland’s rout of Santa Fe

6 touchdowns for No. 6: Bost has hand in each score to lead Indians past Broncos

Big first half for Rebels sets tone against visiting Sharks

DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 30, 2020

High School Sports

Cunningham’s three TD passes key Nederland’s rout of Santa Fe

Groves

6 touchdowns for No. 6: Bost has hand in each score to lead Indians past Broncos

High School Sports

Big first half for Rebels sets tone against visiting Sharks

Local

State Rep. Dade Phelan: Funding needed to reduce case load for CPS caseworkers, investigators

Local

Teri Hawthorne tabbed to lead CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation with goal of expanding quality health care

Local

Yes, another one. Tropical depression could form this weekend.

Groves

BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR: Cristina Flores fights disease with strength from God, prayer

Local

Gift of Life, Philpott host “Get in the Pink” for breast cancer survivors

Local

Expanded library hours, recreation center opening nears for Nederland

Groves

PNG coach Brandon Faircloth talks the art & gut feelings of calling trick plays

High School Sports

Queen Carli and King Jeann

Local

Biden/Harris bus tour stops in Port Arthur

Local

City of Port Arthur corrects false flyer claiming shuttle bus travel to polls

High School Sports

Titans find extra time before short week

High School Sports

Nederland Bulldogs focus on not losing “same game twice”

Local

Area police & prosecutors battle expanding human trafficking, sex trade

Local

FAST TALK: Port Arthur leaders talk solutions to city speeding

Local

Nederland City Hall will be voting-only site on Election Day

Local

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Oct. 19-25

Local

Domino’s looking to hire 100 across PA, Mid-County & Beaumont

High School Sports

Lighthouse falls in championship game, wraps up season

Groves

PHOTOS: Sparkle & Co. gets into the spirit

Columns

MARY MEAUX: PAPD, others help local woman raising her 3 nieces

Local

PHOTOS: Costumed bowling strikes this week in Port Arthur