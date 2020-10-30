expand
Ad Spot

October 31, 2020

Nederland quarterback Rene Cunningham. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

Cunningham’s three TD passes key Nederland’s rout of Santa Fe

By PA News

Published 11:37 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

SANTA FE — Sound fundamentally and efficient when it needed to be, Nederland never gave Santa Fe much of a chance.

The Bulldogs (2-2, 1-1 in district) parlayed a methodical, gashing offensive game plan into a 21-point halftime lead and then polished off the host Indians in the final half for a 38-7 District 12-5A-II victory on Friday night.

Matthew Bentley, Santa Fe’s head coach, offered a post-game message to his squad which was clear and concise.

“This isn’t the last game of the year. We’re halfway through. We have five more games left,” said Bentley, whose club fell to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in district play. “We’ve got good teams to play. We have a lot of things to clean up and everything we have to clean up is fixable.”

Santa Fe found success off-and-on, but never could sustain a possession. By the time Kyeler Thompson found Trever Trexler for 17-yard touchdown pass with 41 seconds left in the contest, the outcome had already been long decided.

And when the Indians did pin the Bulldogs deep in their territory, the visitors easily dug out.

When Nederland, leading 7-0, started from its 4-yard line late in the first period, it carved out a 11-play drive with quarterback Rene Cunningham dropping a perfect 30-yard TD pass to Kyndon Fuselier to make it 14-0.

Cunningham finished the half with three scoring passes and was 8-of-10 for 137 yards for the game.

“We had some success, but we have to learn how to finish those drives,” Bentley said. “We need to be more mentally tough, we’ve got to wrap up and make good tackles.

Nederland amassed 335 total yards to 186 for Santa Fe, which fumbled and had a field goal blocked in the first half.

When Cunningham wasn’t finding open receivers, shifty halfback Josh Mazyck was slicing through the Indians defense for 111 yards, including an 18-yard burst late in the third period.

“Nederland is a good football team. Adversity is something we have to learn to overcome,” said Bentley, who will take his team to Dayton for another district contest next Friday.

— By Bill Beck, Galveston County Daily News

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Tired of tire dumping. Port Arthur hosting collection event all next week

Check out Movie Madness & treats this evening at Port Arthur library

Assault, drug charges & burglaries lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 21-27

Local

Tired of tire dumping. Port Arthur hosting collection event all next week

Local

Check out Movie Madness & treats this evening at Port Arthur library

Beaumont

Assault, drug charges & burglaries lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 21-27

High School Sports

Cunningham’s three TD passes key Nederland’s rout of Santa Fe

Groves

6 touchdowns for No. 6: Bost has hand in each score to lead Indians past Broncos

High School Sports

Big first half for Rebels sets tone against visiting Sharks

Local

State Rep. Dade Phelan: Funding needed to reduce case load for CPS caseworkers, investigators

Local

Teri Hawthorne tabbed to lead CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation with goal of expanding quality health care

Local

Yes, another one. Tropical depression could form this weekend.

Groves

BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR: Cristina Flores fights disease with strength from God, prayer

Local

Gift of Life, Philpott host “Get in the Pink” for breast cancer survivors

Local

Expanded library hours, recreation center opening nears for Nederland

Groves

PNG coach Brandon Faircloth talks the art & gut feelings of calling trick plays

High School Sports

Queen Carli and King Jeann

Local

Biden/Harris bus tour stops in Port Arthur

Local

City of Port Arthur corrects false flyer claiming shuttle bus travel to polls

High School Sports

Titans find extra time before short week

High School Sports

Nederland Bulldogs focus on not losing “same game twice”

Local

Area police & prosecutors battle expanding human trafficking, sex trade

Local

FAST TALK: Port Arthur leaders talk solutions to city speeding

Local

Nederland City Hall will be voting-only site on Election Day

Local

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Oct. 19-25

Local

Domino’s looking to hire 100 across PA, Mid-County & Beaumont