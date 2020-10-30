DEATH NOTICES: Oct. 30, 2020

Mary Martin, 67, of Port Arthur, Texas died Monday, October 26, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Joel Hayward, 55, of Port Arthur, Texas died Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Services are pending at Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.

Billie Joy Crochet of Call, Texas, services 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

Jason Dale Warren, 46, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away October 28, 2020. Services are under the direction of Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

Harvey Henry “Butch” Randolph III, 53, of Port Neches, Texas died Thursday, October 29, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral

Home – Port Neches.