October 30, 2020

Texas State Rep. Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, in gold jacket, listens to a news conference in Beaumont. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

State Rep. Dade Phelan: Funding needed to reduce case load for CPS caseworkers, investigators

By PA News

Published 4:00 pm Friday, October 30, 2020

State Rep. Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) sent a letter to the Legislative Budget Board today urging them to request emergency funding for case load reduction for CPS caseworkers and investigators.

“Our educators are often the first to notice and report signs of abuse and neglect in school aged children. Many teachers have not had any contact with their students since COVID-19 forced the closure of all schools,” Phelan said. “As children return to class, I fear that protective network for abused children will be overwhelmed.”

Phelan included funding suggestions for the LBB to consider.

“I would appreciate if the Legislative Budget Board would consider the opportunity for emergency funding for case load reduction for CPS caseworkers and investigators. Also, urge the House Appropriations Committee and Senate Finance Committee to consider granting the agency’s Exceptional Items Request outlined in the CPS 2022-2023 Legislative Appropriations Request,” Phelan said.

Phelan is serving his third term in the Texas House of Representatives. He serves House District 21, representing Jefferson and Orange Counties.

He serves as the Chairman of the House Committee on State Affairs.

