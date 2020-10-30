Yes, another one. Tropical depression could form this weekend.
Weather officials said a tropical wave is located over the eastern Caribbean Sea, and the associated shower activity continues to become better organized as of Friday morning.
Conditions are conducive for further development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form this weekend or early next week as the system moves into the central and western Caribbean.
It has a 70 percent chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a 80 percent chance during the next five days.