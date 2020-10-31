expand
October 31, 2020

Check out Movie Madness & treats this evening at Port Arthur library

Published 12:08 am Saturday, October 31, 2020

Port Arthur Public Library and Port Arthur Parks and Recreation will present a Movie Madness Drive-In event at 7 p.m. today (Oct. 31) at the library’s rear parking lot at 4615 Ninth Ave.

The 2018 Disney film A Wrinkle in Time, starring Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, will be screened.

To enter the parking lot, enter the library driveway by the Port Arthur Independent School District building and stop for a ticket attendant. Vehicles may arrive as early as 6:15 p.m. on a first-come, first-park basis. Parking rows will be filled row-by-row in the order cars arrive.

The first 30 cars receive a Book-or-Treat goodie bag, but visitors are encouraged to bring snacks and beverages and a portable radio to optimize car battery. (A radio station will be specified to visitors upon arrival.)

Visitors are expected to remain within vehicles unless exiting to use the restroom. A distance of 6 feet apart should be maintained in restroom lines.

If standing outside, passengers should have masks to wear.

