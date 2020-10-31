Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 21-27

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27:

Oct. 21

Kyle Betrand, 28, was arrested for possession of controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Oct. 22

Jennifer Hendricks, 33, was arrested for warrants in the 3600 block of Canal.

Adolfo Gomez, 41, was arrested for warrants in the 2700 block of Azalea.

Marisol Govea, 42, was arrested for warrants in the 2700 block of Azalea.

Possession of a drug paraphernalia was reported in the 4200 block of Wilson.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6100 block of Garner.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of Dave.

Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 4500 block of Karen.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6100 block of Van Buren Street.

Oct. 23

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3300 block of Twin City Highway.

Theft was reported in the 6300 block of Val.

Theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

Theft was reported in 4700 block of Main.

Oct. 24

Chase Rosas, 35, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated in the 4700 block of Reservoir.

Antonio Montano, 54, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 5500 block of Park.

Elizabeth Brodeur, 39, was arrested for warrants in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Joseph Abshire, 37, was arrested for city code-possession or injection of certain prohibited substances in the 5200 block of 34 th Street.

Street. Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 3300 block of Kleespies Avenue.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6300 block of Dave.

Burglary of a vehicle/theft of a firearm was reported in the 3100 block of Hickory.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6200 block of Mire St.

Oct. 25

Clint Comeaux, 44, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 3800 block of Charles.

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6400 block of Verde.

An assault was reported in the 5100 block of 39 th St.

St. Burglary of a vehicle and credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 6600 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 6500 block of Verde.

Terroristic threats were reported in the 6300 block of Howe St.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6200 block of 25th Street.

Oct. 26

Jarvis Cutten, 43, was arrested for murder in the 5400 block of Gulfway Drive.

Michael Fuller, 33, was arrested for driving while in the 3800 block of Texas 73.

Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 6200 block of Warren.

Oct. 27