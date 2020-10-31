expand
October 31, 2020

Ayden Sanchez, left, and Rafael Silva hold new backpacks filled with school supplies and personal protection equipment such as masks and hand sanitizers at Tyrrell School. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Iglesia Ni Cristo putting backpacks, PPE in hands of local students

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:11 am Saturday, October 31, 2020

Members of Iglesia Ni Cristo made a stop at Tyrrell Elementary early Friday afternoon as part of the church’s worldwide Aid to Humanity Project, dropping off backpacks filled with school supplies and personal protection equipment such as masks and hand sanitizers.

Mia Vasquez holds he new backpack donated by Iglesia Ni Cristo at Tyrrell School on Friday.

The project is in conjunction with the 20th anniversary of the church here in Texas.

“Our primary duty is to preach the gospel and aid to help victims of calamities,” District Minister Rey Membrere said after the donation was made in the school’s cafeteria. “This school is part of an ongoing project, and something is being done similar in 158 countries today, Africa, India, U.S., Asia.”

The church also has another donation project where they donate items to teachers.

Azineth Buan, Memorial High School math department head and member of Iglesia Ni Cristo, or Church of Christ, brought the church group together with the school and was on hand to introduce members and more.

Tyrrell School Principal Lisa Crochett was appreciative of the donation and spoke directly with the church group.

Dana Mays-Kimble, counselor, called it a blessing, especially during the pandemic, where parents are struggling and a lot are out of work.

The items, Mays-Kimble said, will be utilized.

After the trip to Tyrrell, the group headed to Memorial High School to deliver backpacks there.

Members of Iglesia Ni Cristo and Tyrrell Elementary staff and students pose for a photo after the church donated backpacks as part of the worldwide Aid to Humanity Project on Friday.

