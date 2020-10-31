PNG’s Katherine Page takes home District 21-5A girls championship; Indians second in boys, girls team standings

Katherine Page finished more than 17 seconds ahead of the rest of the field and led a strong Port Neches-Groves contingent in winning the District 21-5A individual girls cross country championship Thursday in Vidor.

Page’s 20-minute, 30.50-second run was well ahead of runner-up Julia Kaczmarek of Barbers Hill (20:48.10). Kaczmarek, however, led a 2-3-4 charge by Barbers Hill, which edged PNG 29-34 for the team title.

PNG placed three more runners in the top 10. Sanaria Butler ran 21:39.90 for fifth place, followed by Hannah Campbell (21:43.60) in sixth and Natalia Hochstrasser in 10th (22:11.70).

Ava Wiltz (21:54.90) and Claire Broussard (22:09.90), both of Nederland, came in eighth and ninth, respectively. They helped Nederland take third in team standings with 79 points.

Barbers Hill also won the boys team title after earning the top four individual spots. Caleb Wampler won with a time of 17:48.80.

PNG came in second as a team with 51 points, followed by Crosby with 71 and Nederland with 106.

Cyrus Jacobs of PNG ran 18:39.90 to take sixth place, and teammate Jason Lovejoy was exactly 10 seconds behind Jacobs for seventh.

Barbers Hill placed in the next three spots before Matthew Satchfield of PNG ran 19:17.40 for 11th.

Aydan Chatman of Memorial was 12th at 19:29.60. Daelyn Hale was Nederland’s highest finisher at 20th (21:02.10).

The top two teams and top 10 individuals from each district have qualified for the UIL Region III meet. The 5A teams will run Nov. 9 at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville.