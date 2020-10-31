expand
Ad Spot

October 31, 2020

Port Arthur water outage: 3000 Block of 9th Avenue. Number for updates available.

By PA News

Published 12:15 pm Saturday, October 31, 2020

Customers will experience low water pressure or no water services due to a water main repair in the 3000 Block of 9th Avenue, the City of Port Arthur announced at approximately 11:20 a.m. Saturday.

The area impacted includes 9th Avenue to 6th Avenue, between 29th Street to 32nd Street for about four to eight hours.

The city said crews are working quickly to repair the water main.

Customers may receive status and updates by calling 409-983-8550.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Tropical depression forms; hurricane expected by Monday

Port Arthur water outage: 3000 Block of 9th Avenue. Number for updates available.

Nederland: 25,000 cubic yards of hurricane debris removal & still going. What’s next?

Port Arthur man linked to assaulting female family member, punching senior in mouth

Local

Tropical depression forms; hurricane expected by Monday

Local

Port Arthur water outage: 3000 Block of 9th Avenue. Number for updates available.

Local

Nederland: 25,000 cubic yards of hurricane debris removal & still going. What’s next?

Local

Port Arthur man linked to assaulting female family member, punching senior in mouth

Local

Vanessa Broussard takes community inside her new boutique ZaZa’s

Local

Nederland handyman implicated for stealing tools from Beaumont, truck from Pasadena

Local

Review 9 charter propositions on Port Arthur ballot; rest of city & Mid-County races

Beaumont

Indictment details destructive vehicle smash & grab at Parkdale Mall

Local

Iglesia Ni Cristo putting backpacks, PPE in hands of local students

Local

Tired of tire dumping. Port Arthur hosting collection event all next week

Local

Check out Movie Madness & treats this evening at Port Arthur library

Beaumont

Assault, drug charges & burglaries lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 21-27

High School Sports

Cunningham’s three TD passes key Nederland’s rout of Santa Fe

Groves

6 touchdowns for No. 6: Bost has hand in each score to lead Indians past Broncos

High School Sports

Big first half for Rebels sets tone against visiting Sharks

Local

State Rep. Dade Phelan: Funding needed to reduce case load for CPS caseworkers, investigators

Local

Teri Hawthorne tabbed to lead CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation with goal of expanding quality health care

Local

Yes, another one. Tropical depression could form this weekend.

Groves

BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR: Cristina Flores fights disease with strength from God, prayer

Local

Gift of Life, Philpott host “Get in the Pink” for breast cancer survivors

Local

Expanded library hours, recreation center opening nears for Nederland

Groves

PNG coach Brandon Faircloth talks the art & gut feelings of calling trick plays

High School Sports

Queen Carli and King Jeann