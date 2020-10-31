expand
Ad Spot

October 31, 2020

Indians running back Lance Vaughn, left, talks as quarterback Blake Bost holds The Bum Phillips Bowl trophy following Port Neches-Groves’ victory in the latest installment of Mid-County Madness. (Dominick Hemelt/The News)

STEPHEN HEMELT — Bum Phillips Bowl trophy highlights special rivalry

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:05 am Saturday, October 31, 2020

Whether calling it The Bum Phillips Bowl, Mid-County Madness or simply Friday night football between Port Neches-Groves and Nederland, there is nothing ordinary about this game.

As a New Orleans native, I was unfamiliar with the rivalry’s intensity before moving to Southeast Texas in June of 2019. Two games and 16 months later has provided quite an education for this sports fan.

My view of the PNG and Nederland game Oct. 23 was extra special as I was able to sit at field level beyond the west endzone.

My presence was inconsequential other than the fact that I was acting as temporary caretaker for the Bum Phillips Bowl trophy, presented annually to the winner.

Legendary former Port Arthur News sports editor Bob West covered the Houston Oilers, traveling with the team during a run of success led by Bum Phillips.

It was one of many career highlights for West and provided an opportunity for him to get to know Phillips, who would become a good, and admired friend.

In Phillips’ honor, The Port Arthur News, led by West, introduced the Bum Phillips Bowl trophy a few years back. Awarded to the winner of Mid-County Madness, the unique trophy features a football with Phillips’ signature cowboy hat on top.

Today, many of the teenagers playing for either the Bulldogs or Indians may not know the details of the trophy’s history, but the passion for which they play for it is evident.

The coolest part of this year’s game was experiencing it with my 12-year-old son, a seventh grade football player who harbors dreams of future Friday Night Lights competition.

He was in awe of the talent displayed by the varsity football players and completely taken back by the pageantry showcased by each band member, cheerleader and every other student and parent who contributed to the on-field spectacle and gameday atmosphere.

Knowing the COVID-19 pandemic severely cut down this year’s attendance only made his imagination run wild as he pictured the event at full participation.

When the game was over, I had the pleasure of carrying the trophy to winning coach Brandon Faircloth, who wanted to formally accept it near the student section and band.

It was a joyous scene, and the reactions of players Lance Vaughn, Blake Bost and Dede Conner when each got their chance near the trophy are memories I won’t soon forget.

Unfortunately, the trophy couldn’t be left with the team that night. I had to take it back so the game year and final score could be added to its base before a formal return back to Port Neches-Groves for the rest of the 2020-21 academic year.

As you can imagine, the trophy was a little worse for wear after passing from enthusiastic player to coach to player.

The experts at Jiffy Trophies have since fixed it up and released it back into our care. It will be brought to Port Neches-Groves High next week, where it will stay…until next year’s installment of Mid-County Madness.

Stephen Hemelt is president of Port Arthur Newsmedia. He can be reached at stephen.hemelt@panews.com or 409-721-2445.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Tired of tire dumping. Port Arthur hosting collection event all next week

Check out Movie Madness & treats this evening at Port Arthur library

Assault, drug charges & burglaries lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 21-27

Local

Tired of tire dumping. Port Arthur hosting collection event all next week

Local

Check out Movie Madness & treats this evening at Port Arthur library

Beaumont

Assault, drug charges & burglaries lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 21-27

High School Sports

Cunningham’s three TD passes key Nederland’s rout of Santa Fe

Groves

6 touchdowns for No. 6: Bost has hand in each score to lead Indians past Broncos

High School Sports

Big first half for Rebels sets tone against visiting Sharks

Local

State Rep. Dade Phelan: Funding needed to reduce case load for CPS caseworkers, investigators

Local

Teri Hawthorne tabbed to lead CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Foundation with goal of expanding quality health care

Local

Yes, another one. Tropical depression could form this weekend.

Groves

BREAST CANCER SURVIVOR: Cristina Flores fights disease with strength from God, prayer

Local

Gift of Life, Philpott host “Get in the Pink” for breast cancer survivors

Local

Expanded library hours, recreation center opening nears for Nederland

Groves

PNG coach Brandon Faircloth talks the art & gut feelings of calling trick plays

High School Sports

Queen Carli and King Jeann

Local

Biden/Harris bus tour stops in Port Arthur

Local

City of Port Arthur corrects false flyer claiming shuttle bus travel to polls

High School Sports

Titans find extra time before short week

High School Sports

Nederland Bulldogs focus on not losing “same game twice”

Local

Area police & prosecutors battle expanding human trafficking, sex trade

Local

FAST TALK: Port Arthur leaders talk solutions to city speeding

Local

Nederland City Hall will be voting-only site on Election Day

Local

Port Neches Police arrests & responses: Oct. 19-25

Local

Domino’s looking to hire 100 across PA, Mid-County & Beaumont