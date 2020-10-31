expand
October 31, 2020

United Board of Missions asks you to Share A Toy this Christmas

By PA News

Published 12:03 am Saturday, October 31, 2020

As we are all painfully aware, 2020 has been an especially stressful year.

Here at United Board of Missions, where we strive to provide temporary, emergency

assistance to the most needy in our community, we have seen the heartbreak and

struggle of a pandemic.

This year more than ever we are again depending on the kindness of churches,

individuals and organizations in our community to help us bring the spirit of Christmas to some of the less fortunate children in our area by donating new toys.

Thanks to the past generous donations, our Share A Toy program has been extremely successful in helping so many needy families in our community for many years.

To continue our efforts this year we must follow many restrictions, therefore we are

accelerating our timeline and would love to include you in our 2020 plans:

TOY TREE TAGS will be ready for pickup or delivery to area churches and organizations at UBM office, 6650 9th Avenue in Port Arthur, on Nov. 5-6.

The deadline to receive toys (unwrapped) and TAGS at the UBM office is Dec. 4.

On Dec. 10, 11 and 14-15, toys will be distributed by assigned drive through appointments at United Board of Missions, 6650 9th Avenue, Port Arthur.

As always, your support to this seasonal program is vital and appreciated in the form of NEW TOYS as described on the tags.

Also, GIFT CARDS and MONETARY donations to purchase toys are MOST important with MANY VOLUNTEERS to make this happen for the less fortunate families in our community.

Please call if you can help.

— Debbie Perkins is the UBM Program Coordinator. She can be reached at debbie.perkins@unitedmissions.org or 713-204-3137.

