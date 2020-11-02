expand
November 2, 2020

DEATH NOTICES: Nov. 2, 2020

By PA News

Published 5:07 pm Monday, November 2, 2020

Harvey Henry “Butch” Randolph III, 53, of Port Neches, Texas died Thursday, October 29, 2020. Services 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday,
November 3, 2020 at  Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

John Lee Patin, 96, of Groves, Texas died Friday, October 30, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.

William “Bill” Davis Carter, 66, of Beaumont, died Saturday, October 31, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

Sarah Anne Cannatella, 94, of Port Neches, Texas died Sunday, November 1, 2020. Services pending with Levingston Funeral Home – Port Neches.

Lenora Elizondo of Port Arthur passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Harbor Hospice House in Beaumont, Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.

Dr. Tom Thomason, E.D., 84, of Beaumont, died Monday, November 2, 2020. Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

