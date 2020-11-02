expand
November 2, 2020

Texas State Rep. Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, in gold jacket, listens to a news conference in Beaumont. (I.C. Murrell/The News)

Jefferson County state repsentative seeks Texas House of Representatives Speaker role

By PA News

Published 9:08 am Monday, November 2, 2020

State Rep. Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) has announced his candidacy for Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives.

Phelan serves House District 21, representing Jefferson and Orange Counties.

He made the announcement Monday morning.

“While I have tremendous support from my Republican colleagues, the Texas House belongs to the people of Texas, and I look forward to sharing my vision and earning the support of every member of the Texas House,” Phelan said.

According to Phelan, the next session is going to present unique challenges, and he looks forward to working with colleagues to find unique solutions and opportunities to these challenges.

“We are coming out of a contentious election, where candidates focused on their differences,” Phelan said. “The job of the Speaker is to find common ground between these differences and help create policy that benefits Texans from all walks of life.” Phelan said his goal is to focus on what unites Texans and offer leadership that allows members to represent unique districts and the values of the constituents they serve.

“I look forward to the thoughtful and productive conversations that I will continue to have with members across the state,” he said.

