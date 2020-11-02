expand
November 2, 2020

Samuel Theron Thomas

PAPD asking for help locating burglary suspect

By PA News

Published 7:02 am Monday, November 2, 2020

The Port Arthur Police Department announced last week that authorities are looking for a burglary suspect and need help finding him.

Police said they need the public’s help locating 50-year-old Samuel Theron Thomas.

According to authorities, Thomas has an outstanding Jefferson County warrant for burglary of building.

Details concerning Thomas’ hometown, tie to Port Arthur or suspected criminal accusations were not initially released.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477). You won’t be asked your name and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Tips can also be reported by downloading the P3 Tips app on a smartphone.

