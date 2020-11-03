expand
November 3, 2020

$1K scholarship benefits Lamar State Allied Health student

By PA News

Published 12:14 am Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The Southeast Texas Educational Development Foundation announced it is presenting a $1,000 scholarship to an Allied Health student at Lamar State College Port Arthur.

Dabeyva Tant, chief financial officer, along with Breanne Furlough, chief marketing officer of the Foundation, announced the scholarship Saturday after a social media campaign that came to fruition.

“This is a unique opportunity to help ensure an Allied Health student receives the funds that they need to continue and complete their career path,” Tant said.

Furlough said it is important to the Directors that every dollar received helps make an impact in the lives of future leaders.

The foundation is presenting the check for the Allied Health Scholarship and the Coast Guard Scholarship at 4 p.m. Friday at Lamar State President Dr. Betty Reynard’s office.

To receive the scholarship, an Allied Health student must be enrolled at Lamar State College Port Arthur, hold a 3.0 GPA or above and provide a written paragraph detailing how the scholarship will provide a benefit.

