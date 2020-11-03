expand
Ad Spot

November 3, 2020

Adele Guidry

Adele Guidry – “In Loving Memory of a Year Without You”

By PA News

Published 4:56 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Adele Guidry, 97, of Port Neches, Texas passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her home.

Adele was born May 3, 1922 in Abbeville, Louisiana to Dewey Sehon and Onezema Hebert Sehon. She was a resident of Port Neches for 76 years and a retired Floral Designer.

Adele was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches where she served on the Altar Society and the Altar Flower Ministry.

Adele was preceded in death by her husband, John Guidry; daughter, Leah Anne Lister; sisters, Judy Fontenot and Zoe Sehon; brothers, Harold Sehon, Raiford “T-Ray” Sehon, and John Dewey Sehon Jr.

Surviving relatives include her sister, Emma Lou Sehon of Nederland, Texas; son-in-law, Clinton Lister of Beaumont, Texas; daughter, Cheryl Ray Bryant of Port Neches, Texas; grandchildren, Charles L. Frederick of Rosharon, Texas, Danielle (Frederick) Faraci and husband Dominick of LaBelle, Texas, and Robert Lane Bryant;  great-grandchildren, Hali (Frederick) Elder and husband Dustin, Hayden Frederick, Sean Bryant, Victoria Bryant, Chelsea Bryant, and Cody Bryant; 2 great-great grandchildren and a host of family, friends, and Barbara and Vic Drago – the best neighbors for 50 years.

Special thank you to the Hospice Plus team for great care and all the love, Dawn, Tori, Tasha, Tamara, David, Norma, Tiffany and everyone at hospice who cared and loved Me-Me.

Thank you to Greg Flemming of Thompson Florist in Nederland.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Rhonda Kay Thompson

Patrick James Walker Sr.

Leo Cole

Lenora Elizondo

  • Latest Obits

  • Recent Posts

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Check this Out

  • Business

  • Education

Local

City election draws larger-than-usual turnout in Port Arthur

Groves

Election Day is here; know your voting locations

Local

Affidavit alleges violent suspected sex assaults of Port Arthur child

Local

VIDEO: Port Arthur leaders react to police video of what to do, not do after being pulled over

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Numerous Nederland High choir students rank No. 1 in All-Region showing

Local

UPDATE: Ongoing probe into 2019 explosion reveals “loss of containment;” TPC Group responds

Local

$1K scholarship benefits Lamar State Allied Health student

Local

Nederland Chamber plans networking coffee next week

Local

Port Arthur residents can weigh in on CARES Act funding

Local

Health officials report 1st local COVID death of November

Local

UPDATED: 2 killed in homicide/alleged suicide in Nederland, police say

Local

Jefferson County state repsentative seeks Texas House of Representatives Speaker role

Local

PAPD asking for help locating burglary suspect

Local

National average will fall under $2 per gallon; see how much lower Texas already is

Beaumont

Billy Tubbs, who led Lamar to NCAA tournament heights, dies at 85

Local

Port Arthur water outage: 3000 Block of 9th Avenue. Number for updates available.

Local

Review 9 charter propositions on Port Arthur ballot; rest of city & Mid-County races

Local

Iglesia Ni Cristo putting backpacks, PPE in hands of local students

Local

Tired of tire dumping. Port Arthur hosting collection event all week

Beaumont

Indictment details destructive vehicle smash & grab at Parkdale Mall

Local

Nederland: 25,000 cubic yards of hurricane debris removal & still going. What’s next?

Local

Port Arthur man linked to assaulting female family member, punching senior in mouth

Local

Vanessa Broussard takes community inside her new boutique ZaZa’s

Local

Nederland handyman implicated for stealing tools from Beaumont, truck from Pasadena