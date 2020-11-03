expand
November 3, 2020

Clayton Joseph Russell Sr.

By PA News

Published 4:59 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Clayton Joseph Russell Sr., affectionately known to all as CJ, passed away on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020, in Center, TX.

He was 63 years old.

CJ was born to Rayford and Betty Russell in Port Arthur, TX on February 15th, 1957.

He was the oldest of 4 siblings.

He attended Nederland schools graduating with the class of 1975.

He started working for Groves Equipment Rental prior to graduation and worked with them for 20 years.

He loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his children.

It didn’t matter where CJ was, he never met a stranger.

He is survived by his son, Clayton Joseph Russell, Jr. of Timpson, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Christan Jo Russell and Chase Norris of Port Neches, TX; granddaughter, Kaylie Norris of Port Neches, TX; mother, Betty Russell of Center, TX; brother, Jerry Russell of Center, TX; sister, Pam Bond of Humble, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Donna Russell of Humble, TX; aunt, Jean Seitz of Beaumont, TX; dear friend, Darlise Miljan, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rayford Russell; paternal grandparents, Clayton and Helen Russell; maternal grandparents, Joe and Natalie Miller; several dear friends, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

CJ’s family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.

