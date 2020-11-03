expand
November 3, 2020

Cornell Winthrope “NECK” Brown

By PA News

Published 5:02 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Cornell Winthrope “NECK” Brown, of Port Arthur, died Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

A native of Port Arthur, TX, he was a resident of Port Arthur for 72 years.

After Graduating from Lincoln High School in 1966, he went on to attend Prairie View A&M University before being called to military service with the US Army in Vietnam, in Special Ops MACV, where he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal.

Survivors include his wife, Bernadette Brown (Port Arthur), daughters Allison Walker (Port Arthur) and Ebony Higgs (Garland, TX), grandson Jordan Walker (Port Arthur), and granddaughters Basia Higgs, Zoe Higgs and Moriah Higgs (all of Garland, TX), brother Allan Carver Martin (Port Arthur, TX) and sister Kenny Ruth Jones (Los Angeles, CA).

He is preceded in death by his mother Ruby Lee Mader Robinson.

A visitation is scheduled from 9AM until 11AM Thursday, November 5, at Gabriel Funeral Home, 3800 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

Burial will be officiated by Father Anthony Afangide, MSP at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3900 Twin City Hwy, Groves, TX on Thursday at 11AM, under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.

We ask that our family, friends and loved ones protect themselves during this pandemic.

If you are planning on attending in person, the family asks that you please wear facial covering and respect the social distancing
guidelines for the safety of everyone.

