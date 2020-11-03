expand
November 4, 2020

Dickie Beaumont voted in again for Drainage District 7

By PA News

Published 9:43 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Richard “Dickie” Beaumont, the incumbent for the Drainage District 7 Groves seat, defeated challenger Mike Cabaniss to keep his seat for another four years.

Beaumont received more than 63 percent of the vote Tuesday night.

“I feel great,” Beaumont told Port Arthur Newsmedia. “It has not been just me. I have a lot of people to thank. My wife has been great. She has been very supportive and has helped me post things to social media. I have a lot of friends that went out and worked the polling locations.”

Beaumont said he was thankful to get another four years and was looking forward to working on new projects and applying for more grants to help improve his district.

The vote totals were 14,264-8,146 in favor of Beaumont.

