November 3, 2020

Ronnie Bost, left, speaks with Lurlan and Rose LeJeune after early voting at the Groves Activity Building last month. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Election Day is here; know your voting locations

By PA News

Published 8:50 am Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Port Arthur’s 10 Election Day polling locations are vote centers, meaning residents can vote at either location regardless of precinct Nov. 3.

You can vote between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Port Arthur voting locations:

There will still be a separate line for each ballot (city and county) in Port Arthur.

DeQueen Elementary, 740 DeQueen Blvd.;

Zion Hill Baptist Church, 5848 Roosevelt Ave.;

Port Acres Elementary, 6301 Pat Ave.;

O.W. Collins Retirement Center, 4440 Gulfway Dr.;

R.L. Gabby Eldridge Center, 5262 S. Gulfway Dr.;

Travis Elementary, 1115 Lakeview Ave.;

Willie Ryman Center, 3248 39th St.;

Queen of Vietnam Catholic Church, 801 Ninth Ave.;

the library at 4615 Ninth Ave.;

Sub-Courthouse at 525 Lakeshore Dr.

Nederland voting locations:

Nederland City Hall, 207 N. 12th Street

Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library, 2712 Nederland Ave.

Central Gardens Fire Station; 2026 Spurlock Rd.

Groves voting locations:

Groves Public Library; 5600 West  Washington

Groves Activity Building;  6150 39th Street. Groves, TX 77619

Port Neches voting locations:

Hebert Library; 2025 Merriman St.

Port Neches City Hall, 1005 Merriman Port Neches

