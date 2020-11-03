expand
Ad Spot

November 3, 2020

Emily Clay Beeler Howlett

Emily Clay Beeler Howlett

By PA News

Published 5:06 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Emily Clay Beeler Howlett was born on July 10th, 1933 in Mineral Wells, Texas to Richard Clay Beeler and Blanche M. (Mathis) Beeler.

Emily went to be with the Lord on October 31st, 2020 at 87 years of age, at home, surrounded by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Elmo Howlett.

She is survived by her two sons, Richard Clay Howlett and wife Ramie of Orange, TX, and William Lane Howlett and wife Sarah of Groves; four grandchildren, Amy Carroll and husband Charles of Orangefield, TX, April Luquette and husband Cory of Port Neches, Heather Howlett, and Andrew Howlett; and five great-grandchildren, Hailey Luquette, Jacob Luquette, Charlie Carroll, Kohen Luquette, and Alicia Carroll.

A visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday evening, November 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Charles Miller officiating.

Burial will follow in Oak Bluff Memorial Park.

The Howlett family would like to express their appreciation for the caregivers at Visiting Angels, especially two who have cared for Emily so long and through some really rough patches.

Thank you so much, Gus Holiday and Alex Hall, for your love and care for Emily over the years.

Also, thanks to the personnel at Texas Total Hospice Care who did so much to make the last couple of months easier not only for Emily, but for the family, too.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to the Humane Society of Southeast Texas.

(https://humanesocietyofsoutheasttexas.org.)

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Emily Clay Beeler Howlett

Cornell Winthrope “NECK” Brown

Clayton Joseph Russell Sr.

Adele Guidry – “In Loving Memory of a Year Without You”

Local

City election draws larger-than-usual turnout in Port Arthur

Groves

Election Day is here; know your voting locations

Local

Affidavit alleges violent suspected sex assaults of Port Arthur child

Local

VIDEO: Port Arthur leaders react to police video of what to do, not do after being pulled over

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Numerous Nederland High choir students rank No. 1 in All-Region showing

Local

UPDATE: Ongoing probe into 2019 explosion reveals “loss of containment;” TPC Group responds

Local

$1K scholarship benefits Lamar State Allied Health student

Local

Nederland Chamber plans networking coffee next week

Local

Port Arthur residents can weigh in on CARES Act funding

Local

Health officials report 1st local COVID death of November

Local

UPDATED: 2 killed in homicide/alleged suicide in Nederland, police say

Local

Jefferson County state repsentative seeks Texas House of Representatives Speaker role

Local

PAPD asking for help locating burglary suspect

Local

National average will fall under $2 per gallon; see how much lower Texas already is

Beaumont

Billy Tubbs, who led Lamar to NCAA tournament heights, dies at 85

Local

Port Arthur water outage: 3000 Block of 9th Avenue. Number for updates available.

Local

Review 9 charter propositions on Port Arthur ballot; rest of city & Mid-County races

Local

Iglesia Ni Cristo putting backpacks, PPE in hands of local students

Local

Tired of tire dumping. Port Arthur hosting collection event all week

Beaumont

Indictment details destructive vehicle smash & grab at Parkdale Mall

Local

Nederland: 25,000 cubic yards of hurricane debris removal & still going. What’s next?

Local

Port Arthur man linked to assaulting female family member, punching senior in mouth

Local

Vanessa Broussard takes community inside her new boutique ZaZa’s

Local

Nederland handyman implicated for stealing tools from Beaumont, truck from Pasadena