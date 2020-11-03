expand
November 3, 2020

Lawson Washington

Lawson Washington

By PA News

Published 5:18 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Lawson Washington born May 29, 1951 to Levi and Louetha Washington in Big Cane, Louisiana.

He is survived by his wife Vivian Washington; his children, Leroy and Travis Washington, Brian Bazille of Port Arthur, Katina Brooks of Houston; Siblings Nelton Washington of Port Arthur and James L. Washington of Houston, TX; 3 God children, Desmond Washington, Shawana Brown and Khristie Bell; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, siblings Lester Washington, Philip Washington Sr., Curley and Levi Washington and Estelle Lewis.

Lawson worked as a longshoreman and Port Arthur ISD Bus driver for 30 plus years before retiring due to health reasons.

He departed this life on Friday, October 23, 2020 at The Medical Center of South East Texas.

Funeral Service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park.

