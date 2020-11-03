expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

Lenora Elizondo

Lenora Elizondo

By PA News

Published 5:23 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Lenora Elizondo of Port Arthur passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Harbor Hospice House in Beaumont.

She was born in Doucette, Texas on July 15th to her parents, Jesus Lopez and Delores Guerrero Lopez.

Lenora spent most of her life living in Beaumont.

She moved to Port Arthur after she married her husband of 54 years, Richard Elizondo Sr. Lenora was a devoted wife and mother.

She was always happiest when she was spending time with family and friends.

The children of the family were her pride and joy.

She cherished memories of her early years-trips with her son, traveling, watching her husband play softball and gathering with their many friends.

She was a wonderful example of how we should all live – loving, caring for others, giving and never expecting anything in return.

She will be greatly missed.

Lenora was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where she was active in Damas Guadalupanas, Altar Society and the Senior Club.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jesus Lopez; her mother, Delores Guerrero Pantoja; her step-father, Guillermo Pantoja; her husband, Richard Elizondo, Sr.; her son, Richard (Ricky) Elizondo, Jr.; her sister, Frances Perez and her brother, Gabriel Lopez.

Lenora is survived by her sister, Elvira Villegas Arrendondo and her husband, Alex; her special friend, Paul Canizales, Jr. along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Perez, James McCrate, John Tomplait, James Tomplait, Jr., George Elizondo and Chuck Elizondo.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a rosary to be prayed at 10:00 AM.

A 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Nederland.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis we are currently in, all visitors to the funeral home and the church are required to wear facemask or covering and practice social distancing as mandated by the State and County officials.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

JCSO: 1 dead, 2 deputies on leave following shooting on Carpenter Road

All 9 Port Arthur charter propositions, including sale of six parks, pass

Reynolds to keep seat as Groves city marshal; Ward 4 winner elected

Candidates share reactions to runoffs for Port Arthur City Council Position 8 & District 1

Beaumont

JCSO: 1 dead, 2 deputies on leave following shooting on Carpenter Road

Local

All 9 Port Arthur charter propositions, including sale of six parks, pass

Groves

Reynolds to keep seat as Groves city marshal; Ward 4 winner elected

Local

Candidates share reactions to runoffs for Port Arthur City Council Position 8 & District 1

Local

Cal Jones keeps District 2 seat on PA City Council

Local

See how absentee ballots pushed Charlotte Moses over the top for PA council seat

Local

Victorious Port Arthur Council winners from District 3, 4 thank supporters, talk future

Local

New representative elected to Port Neches DD7 seat

Local

Port Arthur voters elect 2 to PAISD school board

Local

Zena Stephens remains sheriff in Jefferson County

Groves

Dallon James talks plans after PNGISD school board election win

Local

Local elections winners list – unofficial results from Jefferson County

Groves

New Groves mayor: “We had record numbers. I appreciate everything that’s been done for me.”

Groves

Dickie Beaumont voted in again for Drainage District 7

Local

City election draws larger-than-usual turnout in Port Arthur

Groves

Election Day is here; know your voting locations

Local

Affidavit alleges violent suspected sex assaults of Port Arthur child

Local

VIDEO: Port Arthur leaders react to police video of what to do, not do after being pulled over

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Numerous Nederland High choir students rank No. 1 in All-Region showing

Local

UPDATE: Ongoing probe into 2019 explosions reveal “loss of containment;” TPC Group responds

Local

$1K scholarship benefits Lamar State Allied Health student

Local

Nederland Chamber plans networking coffee next week

Local

Port Arthur residents can weigh in on CARES Act funding

Local

Health officials report 1st local COVID death of November