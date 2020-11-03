Leo Cole, of Port Arthur, passed away on Saturday, October 31st, 2020.

A native of Kinder, Louisiana, he was a resident of Port Arthur for 79 years, worked thirty-three years at Gulf (Chevron) Chemicals in Orange, Texas, and loved to get some fishing in on his days off.

He accepted Christ at an early age, was baptized by the late Rev. Dr. Ransom Howard, and was a member of First Sixth Street Baptist Church.

He attended Port Arthur schools, graduating as a “proud” member of the “fabulous” LHS class of 1957.

He lettered on the Abraham Lincoln High School football team and was a member of the last Lincoln team that won a State Championship (1955-56) in the Prairie View Interscholastic League, Division 3A.

After graduating from Lincoln, Leo joined the United States Army where he served his country several years.

After receiving an Honorable Discharge, he attended Bishop College (Marshall, Texas) and Lamar Tech (now, Lamar University, Beaumont).

He also fulfilled his duties as a member of the United States Army Reserve.

Leo was always interested in politics and served his city on the Urban Renewal Board five years and Civil Service Commission ten years.

He also ran for City Councilman.

He was very interested in activities for children and when the opportunity arose for him to take part in a newly-organized baseball league for boys, he eagerly rose to the occasion.

He served as Player Agent for the Port Arthur American Little League organization which served as another outlet for young boys to play baseball and learn good sportsmanship and camaraderie.

A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 pm until 8 pm on Thursday at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel located at 3800 Memorial Blvd in Port Arthur.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 am Friday at First Sixth Street Baptist Church with Pastor Kalan Garner, Officiant.

Dr. Elijah Cole will be the Eulogist. Face coverings and social distancing is required.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 54 years, Marjorie Nell; children Sally Williams, Elijah (Andria), Mollyn; grandchildren Crystal Anjelica Moon, Alexander Devante Cole, Priscilla Elise Cole, & Torran Leo Cole-Edwards; brother Reginald Cole; aunt Ivory Morrow; sisters-in-law Lillie Cole & Lou Ann Arnold; brother-in-law Tony Teague; special cousins Ivory Lee Lotson, Ella B. Ross, Willa Columbus McDaniel, Will Citizen, and James M. Green, Sr.; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding him in death are his father and mother, Ras and Eula Cole; brothers Rufus, John Douglas (J. D.), Jessie (Fannie), and Luther David, Sr. (L. D.); sisters: Dora Simpson, Elizabeth Ellas (John), and Joyce Martin (Harold).