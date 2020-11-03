expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

Local elections winners list – unofficial results from Jefferson County

By PA News

Published 9:57 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

State Senator

  • District 4 — winner Brandon Creighton (731,236 votes), Jay Stittleburg (124,049), Cameron Brock (9,792)

State Representative

  • District 21 — Dade Phelan ran uncontested
  • District 22 — winner Joe Deshotel (35,864 votes), Jacorion Randle (16,673)

Port Arthur city council

  • District 1 – runoff Willie “Bae” Lewis Jr. (1,115 votes), runoff Ingrid West Holmes (864 votes), Mike Mason (495)
  • District 2: – winner Cal Jones (921 votes), Armando Ruiz (547)
  • District 3 – winner Thomas Kinlaw III (1,369 votes), Charlie Lewis Jr. (408), Morris Albright III (389)
  • District 4: — winner Kenneth Marks (1,459 votes), Greg Richard (434), Jonathan Sanchez (747)
  • Position 7: — winner Charlotte Moses (4,428 votes), Yadi Cardenas (1,629) and Rashad A. Harris (2,614)
  • Position 8: — runoff Donald Ray Frank Sr. (2,656 votes), runoff Raymond Scott Jr. (2,521 votes), Tieranny S. DeCuir (1,758), Rosendo Ochoa Jr. (1,259), John Roy LeBlanc (503)

Port Arthur ISD

PAISD has three candidates vying for two spots on the board of trustees — winner Joseph Guillory II (5,639 votes), winner Kenneth W. Lofton Sr. (4,983 votes) and Dianne Brown (4,756).

The top two vote getters earn the seats.

Jefferson County Drainage District No. 7

  • Four candidates are vying for a commissioner’s seat representing Port Neches – winner Matt Vincent (10,560 votes), Eric Adams (5,474), Rand Holtham (1,561) and Jim Parson (3,739).
  • Commissioner’s seat representing Groves – winner Richard “Dickie” Beaumont (14,264 votes) and Mike Cabaniss (8,146).

Groves City Council

Four seats are up for grabs in Groves.

  • Mayor – winner Chris Borne (3,283 votes), Karen Theis (2,260)
  • Ward 2 – winner Paul Oliver (2,414 votes), Jeremy Young (2,182)
  • Ward 4 – winner Rhonda Dugas (2,553), Kyle Hollier (2,256)
  • City Marshal: winner Norman Reynolds Jr. (3,572 votes), Tommy Smith (1,645).

Port Neches Groves School Board

  • Trustee, Place 6: — winner Dallon James (4,145 votes), Danny Viator Jr. (1,825), Rusty Brittain (3,488)

Jefferson County sheriff

  • The race for Jefferson County Sheriff — winner Zena Stephens (49,123 votes), David Odom (41,735), Steven Broussard (1,564)

 

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

JCSO: 1 dead, 2 deputies on leave following shooting on Carpenter Road

All 9 Port Arthur charter propositions, including sale of six parks, pass

Reynolds to keep seat as Groves city marshal; Ward 4 winner elected

Candidates share reactions to runoffs for Port Arthur City Council Position 8 & District 1

Beaumont

JCSO: 1 dead, 2 deputies on leave following shooting on Carpenter Road

Local

All 9 Port Arthur charter propositions, including sale of six parks, pass

Groves

Reynolds to keep seat as Groves city marshal; Ward 4 winner elected

Local

Candidates share reactions to runoffs for Port Arthur City Council Position 8 & District 1

Local

Cal Jones keeps District 2 seat on PA City Council

Local

See how absentee ballots pushed Charlotte Moses over the top for PA council seat

Local

Victorious Port Arthur Council winners from District 3, 4 thank supporters, talk future

Local

New representative elected to Port Neches DD7 seat

Local

Port Arthur voters elect 2 to PAISD school board

Local

Zena Stephens remains sheriff in Jefferson County

Groves

Dallon James talks plans after PNGISD school board election win

Local

Local elections winners list – unofficial results from Jefferson County

Groves

New Groves mayor: “We had record numbers. I appreciate everything that’s been done for me.”

Groves

Dickie Beaumont voted in again for Drainage District 7

Local

City election draws larger-than-usual turnout in Port Arthur

Groves

Election Day is here; know your voting locations

Local

Affidavit alleges violent suspected sex assaults of Port Arthur child

Local

VIDEO: Port Arthur leaders react to police video of what to do, not do after being pulled over

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Numerous Nederland High choir students rank No. 1 in All-Region showing

Local

UPDATE: Ongoing probe into 2019 explosions reveal “loss of containment;” TPC Group responds

Local

$1K scholarship benefits Lamar State Allied Health student

Local

Nederland Chamber plans networking coffee next week

Local

Port Arthur residents can weigh in on CARES Act funding

Local

Health officials report 1st local COVID death of November