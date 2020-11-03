Local elections winners list – unofficial results from Jefferson County

State Senator

District 4 — winner Brandon Creighton (731,236 votes), Jay Stittleburg (124,049), Cameron Brock (9,792)

State Representative

District 21 — Dade Phelan ran uncontested

District 22 — winner Joe Deshotel (35,864 votes), Jacorion Randle (16,673)

Port Arthur city council

District 1 – runoff Willie “Bae” Lewis Jr. (1,115 votes), runoff Ingrid West Holmes (864 votes), Mike Mason (495)

District 2: – winner Cal Jones (921 votes), Armando Ruiz (547)

District 3 – winner Thomas Kinlaw III (1,369 votes), Charlie Lewis Jr. (408), Morris Albright III (389)

District 4: — winner Kenneth Marks (1,459 votes), Greg Richard (434), Jonathan Sanchez (747)

Position 7: — winner Charlotte Moses (4,428 votes), Yadi Cardenas (1,629) and Rashad A. Harris (2,614)

Position 8: — runoff Donald Ray Frank Sr. (2,656 votes), runoff Raymond Scott Jr. (2,521 votes), Tieranny S. DeCuir (1,758), Rosendo Ochoa Jr. (1,259), John Roy LeBlanc (503)

Port Arthur ISD

PAISD has three candidates vying for two spots on the board of trustees — winner Joseph Guillory II (5,639 votes), winner Kenneth W. Lofton Sr. (4,983 votes) and Dianne Brown (4,756).

The top two vote getters earn the seats.

Jefferson County Drainage District No. 7

Four candidates are vying for a commissioner’s seat representing Port Neches – winner Matt Vincent (10,560 votes), Eric Adams (5,474), Rand Holtham (1,561) and Jim Parson (3,739).

Commissioner's seat representing Groves – winner Richard "Dickie" Beaumont (14,264 votes) and Mike Cabaniss (8,146).

Groves City Council

Four seats are up for grabs in Groves.

Mayor – winner Chris Borne (3,283 votes), Karen Theis (2,260)

Ward 2 – winner Paul Oliver (2,414 votes), Jeremy Young (2,182)

Ward 4 – winner Rhonda Dugas (2,553), Kyle Hollier (2,256)

City Marshal: winner Norman Reynolds Jr. (3,572 votes), Tommy Smith (1,645).

Port Neches Groves School Board

Trustee, Place 6: — winner Dallon James (4,145 votes), Danny Viator Jr. (1,825), Rusty Brittain (3,488)

Jefferson County sheriff