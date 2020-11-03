expand
Ad Spot

November 3, 2020

Nederland High School Choirs students, from left, back row, Sergio Mendez, Ethan Holder, Thomas Doyle, Dylan Nguyen; front row, Erin Garsee, Isabelle Hawkins and Maci Simmons each ranked No. 1 in one of the eight sections of the All-Region High School Choir Competition. (Courtesy photo)

BRIGHT FUTURES — Numerous Nederland choir students rank No. 1 in All-Region showing

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:18 am Tuesday, November 3, 2020

NEDERLAND — Maci Simmons says the Nederland High School choir department is filled with some of the hardest working students she knows, and each uses their talents to highlight what others are capable of as individuals.

“We take criticism very seriously because we know it pushes us even harder to perform better than we did before,” Simmons said. “We also want the best for each other, and we want each other to succeed in any way possible.”

The hard work led to impressive results for the high school choir, which competed in the 2020-21 All Region Choir Auditions Oct. 17 and 18.

Pictured are a majority of the 36 Nederland High School choir members chosen to advance to Pre-Area at the end of November in their next round of competitions. (Courtesy photo)

From Nederland High, there were 59 students who made the All-Region Choir, 42 students made the Mixed Choir (the top choir) and 36 students were chosen to advance to Pre-Area at the end of November in their next round of competitions.

Simmons, a senior choir students, describes her fellow choir members as the best support group imaginable.

“We even consider each other family,” she said. “Therefore, having so many students share the same love for music and who are capable of showing strong leadership shows that Nederland choir kids are ones that you should watch out for.”

The process continues to eliminate auditioners from Top Ten to the Top Five in every section in the next round (Pre-Area) Nov. 28-Dec. 2. And those top five students will compete with other regions’ best singers for a chance to make the Texas All-State Choir on Jan. 2-5.

Pictured are a majority of the 59 Nederland High School students who made the All-Region Choir. (Courtesy photo)

This year has been totally different because of COVID, forcing students to skip traditional live auditions. Students had to record and submit their entries. Judges listened to the recordings at home and recorded their scores online.

Choir Director Lara Strawther, in her first year teaching at Nederland High, is joined on staff by Assistant Choir Director Lance Orta.

Strawther said their students hit the ground running and worked everyday throughout the distractions to prepare for this contest.

“These kids all worked really hard at making their recordings musical, trying to set themselves apart from other auditioners,” she said. “Many have been trying out for the All Region Choir for the last several years and for some it was their very first time to give it a try.”

Nederland choir students competed against all other 5A and 6A schools in the region to earn these honors.

“These kids are amazing,” Strawther said. “Of course they have been trained well through a fantastic choir and music program at Nederland High School. They have had a lot of success. They’ve had several students participate in the All State Choir over the years. They are very well known in the community by their choir performances and through the pop group, Ned and Company.”

There are eight voice parts that compete in the All-Region High School Choir Competition. This year the NHS Choir managed to have a student rank #1 in seven out of the eight sections.

As a 17-year veteran teacher, Strawther described the accomplishment as incredible and very rare.

Students that ranked No. 1 in their voice parts include:

• senior Isabelle Hawkins – Soprano 2
• junior Erin Garsee – Alto 1
• senior Maci Simmons – Alto 2
• junior Sergio Mendez – Tenor 1
• junior Ethan Holder – Tenor 2
• junior Thomas Doyle – Bass 1
• junior Dylan Nguyen – Bass 2

Strawther describes these seven students as strong, talented musicians who are very driven to work hard and do their best every day.

Hawkins, who has always loved music, said performing with others who are just as passionate makes it easier for creative magic.

“Knowing that what we do inspires other people, makes it all worth it,” she said. “It definitely helps to be around a group that loves being creative with music, too. We all love working together, making great performances and helping the younger students grow to love music as much as we do.”

 

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Affidavit details violent suspected sex assaults of Port Arthur child

VIDEO: Port Arthur leaders react to police video of what to do, not do after being pulled over

BRIGHT FUTURES — Numerous Nederland choir students rank No. 1 in All-Region showing

Chemical Safety Board: Ongoing probe into 2019 TPC Group explosion reveals “loss of containment”

Local

Affidavit details violent suspected sex assaults of Port Arthur child

Local

VIDEO: Port Arthur leaders react to police video of what to do, not do after being pulled over

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Numerous Nederland choir students rank No. 1 in All-Region showing

Local

Chemical Safety Board: Ongoing probe into 2019 TPC Group explosion reveals “loss of containment”

Local

$1K scholarship benefits Lamar State Allied Health student

Local

Nederland Chamber plans networking coffee next week

Local

Port Arthur residents can weigh in on CARES Act funding

Local

Health officials report 1st local COVID death of November

Local

UPDATED: 2 killed in homicide/alleged suicide in Nederland, police say

Local

Jefferson County state repsentative seeks Texas House of Representatives Speaker role

Local

PAPD asking for help locating burglary suspect

Local

National average will fall under $2 per gallon; see how much lower Texas already is

Beaumont

Billy Tubbs, who led Lamar to NCAA tournament heights, dies at 85

Local

Port Arthur water outage: 3000 Block of 9th Avenue. Number for updates available.

Local

Review 9 charter propositions on Port Arthur ballot; rest of city & Mid-County races

Local

Iglesia Ni Cristo putting backpacks, PPE in hands of local students

Local

Tired of tire dumping. Port Arthur hosting collection event all week

Beaumont

Indictment details destructive vehicle smash & grab at Parkdale Mall

Local

Nederland: 25,000 cubic yards of hurricane debris removal & still going. What’s next?

Local

Port Arthur man linked to assaulting female family member, punching senior in mouth

Local

Vanessa Broussard takes community inside her new boutique ZaZa’s

Local

Nederland handyman implicated for stealing tools from Beaumont, truck from Pasadena

Local

Check out Movie Madness & treats this evening at Port Arthur library

Beaumont

Assault, drug charges & burglaries lowlight Jefferson County grand jury indictments