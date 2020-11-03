expand
November 4, 2020

Patrick James Walker Sr.

By PA News

Published 5:29 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Patrick James Walker Sr., 43, of Port Arthur, TX passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.

A lifelong resident of Port Arthur, he was a 1996 graduate of Lincoln High School and was employed as a Process Operator with Optimus Steel.

Patrick is survived by his loving wife, Andrea; three daughters, Haley, Raven, Aubrielle; one son, Patrick Jr.; his mother, Lillian Walker-Broussard (Curtis); sisters, Pamela Provost (Andre), Stephanie Gray-Gable (Reginald), Cynthia Chaisson (Vernon), and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time.

Rev. Kevin McGlory will officiate.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

