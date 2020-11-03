expand
November 3, 2020

Port Arthur residents can weigh in on CARES Act funding

By PA News

Published 12:11 am Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The City of Port Arthur Grants Management Division is hosting a multi-day public comment period that ends Friday (Nov. 6), allowing the public and other interested parties to comment on a second substantial amendment to the 2020 Annual Action Plan for The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for funding that will be received for Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under the CARES Act.

Log onto home.treasury.gov/policy-issues/cares to view the amendment.

The public is invited to review the draft amendment and submit written comment to the Grants Management Administrator by 4 p.m. on Friday.

Comments must be submitted in writing on for before 4 p.m. Mary E. Essex, City of Port Arthur, P.O. Box 1089, Port Arthur, Texas, 77641.

Call 409-983-8251 for more information.

