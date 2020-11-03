expand
November 4, 2020

Port Arthur voters elect 2 to PAISD school board

By Mary Meaux

Published 10:32 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Incumbent Kenneth W. Lofton Sr. and Joseph L. Guillory II have earned seats on Port Arthur Independent School District board of trustees.

Guillory was the top vote getter of the three candidates vying for the two seats. He came in with 5,639 votes or 36.67% of the total ballots cast.

Lofton came in with 4,983 votes or 32.40% of the ballots cast and the other incumbent, Dianne Brown, garnered 4,756 votes or 30.93% of the ballots cast.

Lofton said he is glad to be here for the kids and wants to see out the rest of the district’s bond work.

“We have some good things coming in Port Arthur and I want to be a part of that,” Lofton said. “As I’ve said, our kids are our future.”

Lofton’s goal is the future and betterment of the students in PAISD, he said. He knows the community is behind the school district and wants them to get behind him for the next three years.

Guillory said he is elated by the confidence of the citizens of Port Arthur to elect him to the seat. He previously served on the school board from 2015 to 2018.

“I look forward to working with the other board members and am excited to work with our superintendent,” Guillory said.

Guillory has plans to help district students move into a career with a craft certificate.

“Having our kids have an opportunity in addition to what they already have with the early college high school,” Guillory said.

He wants to have as many resources available for the students to encourage them to stay in the city.

Guillory is the owner of Guillory Transport Express LLC and Guillory Outdoor Structures.

He is a 1986 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School.

Lofton was first elected to the Port Arthur ISD Board of Trustees in 2007. He is a 1990 graduate of Port Arthur’s Lincoln High School. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army and attended Lamar University, according to information from the school district.

He is a process operator for Motiva Enterprises. He previously worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 18 years. He and his wife, Gina Duhon Lofton have three children, Geremiah, Kennedi and Kenneth Jr.

