Rhonda Kay Thompson, 56, of Port Neches, died Saturday, October 31, 2020.

She was born December 6, 1963, in Beaumont, to Charlotte Ann Rothman and Ronald Gene Bonin.

Rhonda was a 1982 graduate of Nederland High School.

She was an accomplished outdoors woman as an avid hunter and fisherwoman.

She loved to visit the farm and wasn’t ever afraid to get her hands dirty.

Rhonda enjoyed listening to country and zydeco music and was a huge LSU fan.

Her second home was the beach; it was her place of comfort and she had a lot of friends there.

Rhonda was deeply loved by her family and friends and she will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her mother, Charlotte Metreyeon; father, Ronnie Bonin and wife, Mary, all of Nederland; husband, Jon Thompson, of Port Neches; sister, Christy Johnson, of Lumberton; stepbrother, Mark Sartin and wife, Kandi, of Port Neches; nephews, Grant Johnson, of Nederland and Garrett Johnson, of Lumberton; aunt, Becky Windham; uncle, Travis Blount and wife, Cindy, all of Beaumont; her beloved fur baby, Karlee; and many extended family members and friends.

Cremation arrangements will be handled through Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland.

A private memorial service for Rhonda will be celebrated at a later date, in Holly Beach, Louisiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704; ASPCA Gift Processing

Center, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20077.