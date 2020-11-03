expand
Ad Spot

November 4, 2020

Sarah Anne Cannatella

Sarah Anne Cannatella

By PA News

Published 5:35 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Sarah Anne Cannatella, age 94, born in Dublin, Ireland on June 29, 1926, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas.

Sarah is preceded in death by her parents John and Mollie Moore and son Joseph Cannatella.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Frank Cannatella of Port Neches, Texas; daughter, Mary Cannatella of Port Neches, Texas; sons John Cannatella and wife Tina of Fannett, Texas and Paul Cannatella and wife Whitney of Fannett, Texas;  grandchildren, Mia Cannatella, Sophia Cannatella, Joseph Cannatella, Molly Cannatella, Cross Cannatella, Davey Dugas, and Caisson Cannatella.

She was “love” to her husband and Granny to seven grandchildren.

A strong, wise, determined women to every person she met.

She first came to America when she was 34 with just a suitcase and a knack for fashion.

She once said her favorite job was an internship in Dublin where she designed the window displays for a shop.

In Beaumont, Texas on April 2, 1973 she became a U.S. citizen.

She was a creative mind; this is put on display in her home where her original art pieces cover the walls.

She found joy in creating art, collecting handbags, and antique shopping.

She was a master in the kitchen and often prepared meals for days.

She would set up the most beautiful table for her entire family to enjoy.

We would cherish every bite and all the memories made at her dining table.

She traveled the world, from vacations to Sicily to enjoy pizza, to the shores of Ireland, and all of her road trip quests.

Her children remember a childhood filled with driving to destinations across the country.

They would pile into their VW Cannavan and drive to Colorado, Tennessee, Louisiana and more.

Of all the travels her favorite trips were to Ireland with Frank, they never went anywhere without each other.

In her last days she was visited by family and loved ones, where we would pray the Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet.

She was a devout catholic and a strong believer in the power of prayer.

She was a member of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church.

She lived a holy life and often donated to the less fortunate, she would say “what you come into this life with, is what you leave with” and to “always be kind.”

She was selfless, a women who would always lend a helping hand whether it be with her time, treasure, and prayer.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00p.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with Reverend Shane Baxter officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospitality Center, 3959 Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, Texas 77642.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

JCSO: 1 dead, 2 deputies on leave following shooting on Carpenter Road

All 9 Port Arthur charter propositions, including sale of six parks, pass

Reynolds to keep seat as Groves city marshal; Ward 4 winner elected

Candidates share reactions to runoffs for Port Arthur City Council Position 8 & District 1

Beaumont

JCSO: 1 dead, 2 deputies on leave following shooting on Carpenter Road

Local

All 9 Port Arthur charter propositions, including sale of six parks, pass

Groves

Reynolds to keep seat as Groves city marshal; Ward 4 winner elected

Local

Candidates share reactions to runoffs for Port Arthur City Council Position 8 & District 1

Local

Cal Jones keeps District 2 seat on PA City Council

Local

See how absentee ballots pushed Charlotte Moses over the top for PA council seat

Local

Victorious Port Arthur Council winners from District 3, 4 thank supporters, talk future

Local

New representative elected to Port Neches DD7 seat

Local

Port Arthur voters elect 2 to PAISD school board

Local

Zena Stephens remains sheriff in Jefferson County

Groves

Dallon James talks plans after PNGISD school board election win

Local

Local elections winners list – unofficial results from Jefferson County

Groves

New Groves mayor: “We had record numbers. I appreciate everything that’s been done for me.”

Groves

Dickie Beaumont voted in again for Drainage District 7

Local

City election draws larger-than-usual turnout in Port Arthur

Groves

Election Day is here; know your voting locations

Local

Affidavit alleges violent suspected sex assaults of Port Arthur child

Local

VIDEO: Port Arthur leaders react to police video of what to do, not do after being pulled over

Local

BRIGHT FUTURES — Numerous Nederland High choir students rank No. 1 in All-Region showing

Local

UPDATE: Ongoing probe into 2019 explosions reveal “loss of containment;” TPC Group responds

Local

$1K scholarship benefits Lamar State Allied Health student

Local

Nederland Chamber plans networking coffee next week

Local

Port Arthur residents can weigh in on CARES Act funding

Local

Health officials report 1st local COVID death of November