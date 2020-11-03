Titans hit reset button ahead of Thursday’s first-place clash

The Memorial Titans are healthy and rested coming off a bye week as they prepare for a Thursday matchup against the Beaumont United Timberwolves.

The Titans (5-0, 3-0 in District 9-5A Division I) and the Timberwolves (3-1, 3-0) are set to kickoff at 7 p.m. at Beaumont ISD Memorial Stadium. They are the only undefeated teams in their district.

Memorial head coach Brian Morgan said his team is focused after starting the season undefeated.

“We feel good coming out of the bye,” he said. “We are pretty healthy. That is fortunate. We had a week to refresh everyone from the players to the coaches. Everyone got to relax a little bit, while still trying to prepare for United.”

The Memorial coach said the bye week came at an opportune time, given this week’s game will be played on a short week.

“It definitely worked out,” he said. “Everyone’s schedule got changed around so much. I would still like to play on Friday just to keep the routine, but it worked out.”

Morgan sees some similarities in the two squads.

“They have an athletic quarterback,” he said. “They play better and better every week, which is a sign that the coach is doing a good job over there. Defensively, they run to the ball well. Offensively, the quarterback gets the ball where he needs to. It’s going to be a good test.”

Morgan said his defense will be tested against United quarterback Bradley Thomas, who ran for 238 yards against Port Neches-Groves.

The Timberwolves lost their first game of the season to PNG on a second-half comeback. Since then, the United offense has averaged 32 points per game.

In that same span, the Timberwolves’ defense has held teams to 12.3 points per game.

The Titans are coming off a 35-21 win over Galveston Ball in their most recent game.

District 9-5A Division I standings

Team; Dist.; Over.

PA Memorial; 3-0; 5-0

Beaumont United; 3-0; 3-1

La Porte; 2-1; 4-1

Baytown Lee; 2-1; 4-1

Goose Creek Memorial; 1-2; 2-3

Friendswood; 1-2; 1-4

Baytown Sterling; 0-3; 1-4

Galveston Ball; 0-3; 1-4

This week

Thursday

PA Memorial at Beaumont United

Friday

Galveston Ball at Baytown Lee

Goose Creek Memorial at Baytown Sterling

La Porte at Friendswood