expand
Ad Spot

November 5, 2020

Regina Rogers with the Julie Rogers “Gift of Life”, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso and Sgt. Jonathan Green, at center, pose with department staff. (Mary Meaux/The News)

Blue backs pink: PAPD Chief Tim Duriso dons wig, tutu for breast cancer awareness

By Mary Meaux

Published 12:18 am Thursday, November 5, 2020

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso’s support of the Julie Rogers Gift of Life program was pretty evident when he donned a bright pink wig and pink tutu and posed for photos outside the police station Wednesday afternoon.

Flanked by fellow officers and staff, most of who were wearing the signature pink T-shirts for breast cancer awareness, the group was joined by the Gift of Life’s Regina Rogers.

Rogers said she was moved to tears and touched seeing the display of support by the department.

Regina Rogers with the Julie Rogers Gift of Life joins a pink wigged, pink tutu wearing Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso on Wednesday. (Mary Meaux/The News)

The Gift of Life program helps medically underserved women with a number of services including mammograms, clinical breast exams, diagnostic testing and more.

Last year 24 uninsured women were helped with services. This year in January and February alone there were four women assisted, she said.

Officer Wendy Billiot was on hand to present Rogers with a check for more than $500 from the Port Arthur Police Officers Association and members of the PAPD.

Regina Rogers with the Julie Rogers Gift of Life, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso and Sgt. Jonathan Green, at center, pose with department staff. (Mary Meaux/The News)

But the wig and tutu was the culmination of a month-long bid at breast cancer awareness and partnership with the “Gift of Life” program, something Duriso is in his second year of implementing.

“We participate for breast cancer awareness. We wear (pink) shrouds over our badges and let officers wear pink shirts under their uniform,” Duriso said. “We do so because we recognize breast cancer is a serious disease and we want to be part of the solution.”

Duriso said he is behind the cause because he knows how breast cancer affects people and their families.

“It tugs at your heart and we, as the Port Arthur Police Department, want to help raise awareness in South County,” he said.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Dozen shots ring out, several apartments struck; Port Arthur Police investigate drive-by

Rep. Deshotel bests 1st challenger in 2 decades; talks goals for 87th legislature in January

Blue backs pink: PAPD Chief Tim Duriso dons wig, tutu for breast cancer awareness

Superintendent to give COVID update for PAISD; see how to join in

Local

Dozen shots ring out, several apartments struck; Port Arthur Police investigate drive-by

Local

Rep. Deshotel bests 1st challenger in 2 decades; talks goals for 87th legislature in January

Local

Blue backs pink: PAPD Chief Tim Duriso dons wig, tutu for breast cancer awareness

Local

Superintendent to give COVID update for PAISD; see how to join in

Local

Teacher Dena Foust leads with compassion at Nederland High

Groves

Groves Police arrests & responses: Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

High School Sports

PHOTO: Bum Phillips trophy finds home at PNG

High School Sports

See how Memorial is reaping rewards of natural athlete Maleek Jones realizing his football potential

Local

UPDATE: Man killed IDed; details released about fatal shooting involving local deputies

Local

Republicans dominate state’s elections, ending Democrats’ hopes of flipping Texas

Beaumont

UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 deputies on leave following shooting on Carpenter Road

Local

All 9 Port Arthur charter propositions, including sale of six parks, pass

Groves

Reynolds to keep seat as Groves city marshal; Ward 4 winner elected

Local

Candidates share reactions to runoffs for Port Arthur City Council Position 8 & District 1

Local

Cal Jones keeps District 2 seat on PA City Council

Local

See how absentee ballots pushed Charlotte Moses over the top for PA council seat

Local

Victorious Port Arthur Council winners from District 3, 4 thank supporters, talk future

Local

New representative elected to Port Neches DD7 seat

Local

Port Arthur voters elect 2 to PAISD school board

Local

Zena Stephens remains sheriff in Jefferson County

Groves

Dallon James talks plans after PNGISD school board election win

Local

Local elections winners list – unofficial results from Jefferson County

Groves

New Groves mayor: “We had record numbers. I appreciate everything that’s been done for me.”