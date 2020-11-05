Blue backs pink: PAPD Chief Tim Duriso dons wig, tutu for breast cancer awareness

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso’s support of the Julie Rogers Gift of Life program was pretty evident when he donned a bright pink wig and pink tutu and posed for photos outside the police station Wednesday afternoon.

Flanked by fellow officers and staff, most of who were wearing the signature pink T-shirts for breast cancer awareness, the group was joined by the Gift of Life’s Regina Rogers.

Rogers said she was moved to tears and touched seeing the display of support by the department.

The Gift of Life program helps medically underserved women with a number of services including mammograms, clinical breast exams, diagnostic testing and more.

Last year 24 uninsured women were helped with services. This year in January and February alone there were four women assisted, she said.

Officer Wendy Billiot was on hand to present Rogers with a check for more than $500 from the Port Arthur Police Officers Association and members of the PAPD.

But the wig and tutu was the culmination of a month-long bid at breast cancer awareness and partnership with the “Gift of Life” program, something Duriso is in his second year of implementing.

“We participate for breast cancer awareness. We wear (pink) shrouds over our badges and let officers wear pink shirts under their uniform,” Duriso said. “We do so because we recognize breast cancer is a serious disease and we want to be part of the solution.”

Duriso said he is behind the cause because he knows how breast cancer affects people and their families.

“It tugs at your heart and we, as the Port Arthur Police Department, want to help raise awareness in South County,” he said.