CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — New flavors, products tempt foodies

No bowl, no spoon, all crunch

Cereal never seems to go out of style. From colorful pops with marshmallows to the crunchy fiber for mature tastes, it’s either a retro craving or daily routine. The Crunch Cup has well for your milk and an inside section for your dry cereal, and you kind of just tilt back and get the whole sensation in your mouth at once. No more soggy stuff? Cereal on the morning commute? You in? Everybody who sees you with it will want one. Visit: Thecrunchcup.com

Eat Makhana

Vegan Cheddar Lily Seed Pops: Free of major allergens and school safe are notes that you wouldn’t have dreamed of seeing on snack packs in the ’70s.

It’s the note that reads “50% more protein, 20% less calories, Better than Popcorn” that’s a bit of a challenge. Himalayan Pink Salt version is kind of addictive, but I can share.

Chili-lime cravers will also be satisfied. This is one of the snacks I binged while watching Hurricane Delta.

Elite Line gets strawberry

It’s a creamy “bam” of flavor. Core-Power Elite high protein shakes are fueled by Fairlife.

Newsflash: They taste great, like indulgent fast-food shake. The 230 calories in a 14-ounce bottle offer 42 grams of “compete protein,” which mean more to power builders than to foodies like me, who are interested in trying new flavors like the strawberry, with nine essentials, amino acids and 7-8 grams of sugar.

I also loved chocolate, vanilla and strawberry. They’re a quick grab in the morning and pair well with cereal. I like having these around. Visit: Corepower.com

Jinka Vegan Tuna Spread

Back in the ’70s, I doubt I’d consider tuna salad as a blank canvas for Insta-worth luncheons.

Now that Jinka Vegan Tuna Spread offers a meat-free, plant-based blend that’s filling and very good, I’m all about playing with my food. It’s the spread that wants to go on an adventure with you, as in take some on a hike, as www.jinka.store suggests.

Original, Dill & Lemon and Spicy were very good with crackers or bread or mixed in with cucumbers. Makers show us that rolling it into a ball and sprinkling on black sesame seeds, a side of avocado or a radish topping with take Jinka over the top.

Add colors, textures and healthy choices to a serving of conveniently-packaged Jinka.

I thought I’d like Jinka, and I actually love it twice as much as I anticipated. Did I mention the product name enough? Jinka is as fun to say as it is to eat.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie eating as fast as she can to share holiday finds with readers. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com